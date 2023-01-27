Read full article on original website
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Best Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
KHOU
Affordable furniture built to last, made in Houston
Living Designs Furniture has special Presidents Day offer for Great Day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $629, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on all orders. You can also get up to half off items in stock with same-week delivery. Visit...
Another Spot for Quick-Service Salads, Wraps Planned for Houston
This Salad and Go location could open in late 2023.
tourcounsel.com
Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
Midtown Houston changes: McDonald's permanently closes, Greyhound property across street for sale
HOUSTON, Texas — You may have noticed that the lights are off and the arches are down at the Mcdonald's at the intersection of Gray and Main streets in Midtown. The fast-food chain said the location has been permanently shut down because it is regularly reviewing its restaurant portfolios.
tourcounsel.com
Greenspoint Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Greenspoint Mall is a quiet shopping center, with a good atmosphere, and different stores to go shopping. In addition, the Fast Food area is very varied.
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Fort Bend Star
Review: Mama's Café & Brews offers modern twist on Southern comfort food
Here's a piece of biographical detail about myself that I don't often discuss. Shortly after returning to Texas from California in the mid-1990s, I took a job as a waiter at the former Black-Eyed Pea restaurant on FM 1092 in Missouri City while going to college. I'll just lay it...
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
Houston attorney weighs in on legalities of riding an e-scooter after deadly incident in downtown
"It is legal to ride them, but that does not mean that other cars see you or that it is safe," the personal injury attorney, said. This comes after a man was killed while riding a scooter last weekend.
The Savoy Invites Community to Share Old Photos, Memories of the Historic Third Ward Bar to Celebrate Black History Month
Meet me at The Savoy” is a phrase that has been around over the course of 80 years in Houston and still is used today, now with a hashtag, to bring people together at The Savoy, a legendary neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward.
KHOU
Video: Robber uses gun to force employee to open cash register at Houston store
This happened at a convenience store on Cullen Boulevard in southeast Houston. Houston police are looking for the robber.
Cathy Hernandez makes KPRC 2 return after 3-month maternity leave
The longtime reporter gave birth to her second child back in October 2022.
fox26houston.com
Houston nightlife parking: Millennials, Gen Z frustrated by prices, opting to stay home
HOUSTON - The price of parking outside popular bars, lounges, and nightclubs in Houston has millennials and Gen-Z sounding off about the toll it's taking on their wallets. Could the price of parking actually be hurting businesses or the economy? FOX 26's Gabby Hart did a deep dive into the nightlife parking scene to find out.
Click2Houston.com
Houston singer and former AGT contestant Christina Wells returns to Houston Life
Wednesday on Houston Life, get ready for an awesome LIVE in-studio performance!. H-Town singer and former America’s Got Talent contestant Christina Wells is in town as a touring member of Chicago the Musical at The Hobby Center. She’s appeared on Houston Life previously, and Wednesday she returns to give...
Did You Know That Texas Is Home To The Widest Freeway In The Entire World?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even our freeways. In fact, Texas is home to the widest freeway in the entire world. You've probably driven it several times without even realizing just how massive it is. So, just how big is it really and where is it?. The Katy Freeway, located...
Houston city council facing costly decision on bike lanes in Third Ward
The project takes a four-lane road down to two, with the addition of bike lanes on both sides. But it's something residents said they weren't asked about.
'Shut it down': Houston organizers react to Tyre Nichols body-cam footage
Houston protestors rallied against police brutality outside the federal courthouse on Saturday.
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
cw39.com
Woman, current and ex-boyfriend hospitalized after domestic fight in north Houston, sheriff says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are fine after a domestic fight sparked a shooting and stabbing incident in north Harris County. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the 1700 block of Strawn Road in Magnolia Gardens, near Aldine. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed...
