Houston, TX

KHOU

Affordable furniture built to last, made in Houston

Living Designs Furniture has special Presidents Day offer for Great Day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $629, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on all orders. You can also get up to half off items in stock with same-week delivery. Visit...
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list

Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas

The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected

This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
HOUSTON, TX

