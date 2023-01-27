Read full article on original website
Nancy Hunsaker, 87, of Emmetsburg
Services for 87-year-old Nancy Hunsaker of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, February 4th, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Rush Lake Cemetery in Curlew. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge...
Claudia Anderson, 70, of Paullina
Memorial services for 70-year-old Claudia Anderson of Paullina will be Saturday, February 4th at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Visitation will be at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina on Friday, February 3rd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Brodersen, 72, of Paullina
Celebration of Life for 72-year-old Robert “Bob” Brodersen of Paullina will be Saturday, February 4th at 3 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, February 3rd starting at 5 PM, with the family present from 6 PM to 7 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
Jim Eldridge, 65, of Spencer
Memorial services for 65-year-old Jim Eldridge of Spencer will be Saturday, February 4th, at 10 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. A public gathering will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Debra McEwan, 54, of Emmetsburg
Services for 54-year-old Debra McEwan of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, February 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Jeff Goecke, 75, of Estherville
Services for 75-year-old Jeff Goecke of Estherville will be Friday, February 3rd, at 10:30 a.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville with burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post 3388 and American Legion Post 91 in Estherville.
Meridith Graham, 30, of St. Paul
A memorial service for 30-year-old Meridith Graham, the daughter of Sterling and Stephanie Graham, will be Saturday, February 4th, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Park followed by a luncheon for family and friends. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Gertrude “Gert” Van Engen, 95, of Hartley
A memorial service for 95-year-old Gertrude “Gert” Van Engen of Hartley will be Wednesday, February 1st, at 11 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church in Hartley with burial taking place prior to the service at Baker Township Cemetery near Melvin. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lynn Wells, 85, of Spirit Lake
A Celebration of Life gathering for 85-year-old Lynn Wells of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, February 4th, from 2-4 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
RAGBRAI Returning to Storm Lake For 50th Anniversary Ride
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The City of Storm Lake is going to be a busy place in July as RAGBRAI returns to the community as part of its 50th Anniversary ride. Storm Lake was on the original route in 1973 when it was thought what has now become an annual tradition would be a one time event.
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development CEO Recognized With Special Honor
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The President and CEO of the Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation has been recognized with a special honor. Shannon Landauer was selected as a recipient of the 2023 Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award, a biennial award recognizing rising stars under 40-years-old in the economic development industry.
Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
City of Spencer Further Discusses Plans for North “Y” Gateway Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The initial steps to expand Spencer’s commercial offerings to the north edge of town look to be coming along following a discussion by the city council earlier this week. Engineer Jim Thiesse says the biggest hang-up right now is getting all of the needed easements...
Clay County Fair Releases Local Impact Numbers for 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair Association has released figures on the economic impact they had on the area last year. CEO Jeremy Parsons says the Fair employs 13 full-time individuals, 49 part-time, and 293 fair-time employees each year. He says twelve non-profit organizations also directly benefitted.
Area Lawmakers Continue with Mental Health Discussion
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The state of mental health services in Iowa has been a topic of discussion for some time and continued to be one at Saturday’s first Eggs and Issues forum of 2023. Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids notes there is no silver bullet so-to-speak for...
Slight Unemployment Increases Seen in November Numbers
November is the latest month for which local unemployment rates are available: Osceola County is lowest at 2 percent even – up point two percent from both the previous month and the same month last year. Pocahontas County was two-point two percent up point two percent for the month...
Large Crowds Flock to Winter Games Despite Cold Conditions
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Many long-time observers of the University of Okoboji Winter Games think this year’s festivities might have brought record crowds. Okoboji Chamber CEO Blain Andera won’t speculate but says traffic did resemble the 4th of July. Andera says more individuals might have migrated in...
Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Separate Emmet County Investigations
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Two people are facing drug charges following separate investigations in Emmets County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us the first arrest started with a call for a crash in a rural part of the county in December. While on scene investigators say a controlled substance and other drug-related items were in the vehicle leading to 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He further charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility after more the drug was reportedly discovered during the booking process.
Two Area School Districts Joining Stem Best Program
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 new school districts across the state will be joining the STEM Best+HD Program, including two from the local area. Okoboji Community Schools and Marcus-Meriden -Cleghorn-Remsen-Union will both receive guidance, collaboration and a financial investment of up...
