WLFI.com
Lafayette man faces felony charges after police find marijuana in house
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man police said had nearly two-and-a-half pounds of marijuana stashed at a house on South Earl Avenue faces felony charges. According to court documents, police went to the house on Saturday night to serve a warrant on 22-year-old Jonathan Schwenk. When they got there,...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested for armed carjacking on NW side
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has been arrested for an armed carjacking on the northwest side. According to IMPD, officers received a report of an armed burglary involving a silver Dodge Charger in the 2400 block of Lafayette Rd. on Saturday, Jan. 28. The same car was found by officers...
WANE-TV
Indiana man arrested after trying to kidnap 4-year-old in grocery store
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a grocery store in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, a woman came to the police station to report that she was shopping when a man tried to grab her child. The mother told officers she was able to hold onto her 4-year-old, and the suspect fled the store when the woman started to scream.
Your News Local
ISP arrest seven in three county saturation patrol
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Friday night, troopers working from the Indiana State Police Peru Post conducted a saturation patrol targeting aggressive and impaired drivers in Miami, Cass, and Howard Counties. During the patrol, troopers arrested seven people on a total of twelve criminal charges. Six of those charges were felonies and...
Police arrest man accused in deadly Grant County shooting
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Grant County. Deputies were called to the shooting just after 3:15 a.m. at a home at 7220 South 200 West. That's about 8 miles south of Marion and 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend and charged with criminal confinement with […]
cbs4indy.com
3 Indy men accused of spotlighting deer during roadside hunt in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Conservation officers arrested three Indianapolis men accused of using a spotlight to hunt and kill a deer at night. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30-year-old Hrang Lian and 32-year-old Ro Hmung Lian face misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
Prosecutor points to evidence in request to deny bail for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen
DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings. 13News obtained court documents the prosecutor's office filed laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."
WISH-TV
3 Indianapolis men arrested for night hunting from Sullivan Co. roadway
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers arrested three men Indianapolis men accused of illegally shooting and killing a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County. Biak Sang, 34; Ro Hmung Lian, 32; and Hrang Lian, 30, face multiple misdemeanor charges, including the illegal taking of a white-tailed...
Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home
INDIANAPOLIS — An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested this week following a police raid on Indy’s near east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home. The drugs were found during an investigation at […]
cbs4indy.com
Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting
Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy's south side, dog shot in incident.
WLFI.com
Community mourns one-year anniversary of deputies' fatal crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The community is recognizing the one-year anniversary of a tragedy involving two law enforcement officers. As we've reported, Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey and jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were killed in a car crash last year. Northcutt was riding along with Rainey to assist...
20-year-old man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old man for his alleged role in a deadly shooting Monday afternoon at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive, near 86th Street and Township Line Road.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD keeps tight reins on its specialty enforcement units
INDIANAPOLIS — The civilian leader of the civilian lead IMPD General Orders Board, which oversees the rules and practices by which Metro police officers do their jobs, told CBS4 News that he is confident that the type of group official misconduct witnessed in the fatal Memphis police beating of a man earlier this month could not happen in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Suspect shot by officers following car chase on NE side was involved in Broad Ripple shots fired incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects are in the hospital after an IMPD officer-involved shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The initial incident that sparked the shooting, IMPD said, occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple. Officers were called to the area after a woman said the father of her child shot a single round into her car. No one was injured in the incident.
cbs4indy.com
Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog. Officers with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 5000 block of Brookfield Drive for a person shot. This is a residential area near the intersection of Stop 11 and Emerson Avenue on the city’s south side.
cbs4indy.com
Police discuss deadly shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss the deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on Jan. 30, 2023.
cbs4indy.com
Violent crime plagues some Indy bars, yet the state does little to enforce its policies
INDIANAPOLIS — Fights, shootings and assaults are an ongoing problem for several bars in Indianapolis, which continue operating despite a history of violent crime inside the establishment or on the property. Our reporting, alongside the IndyStar, found serious discrepancies between how the state’s Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) claims it handles problems at bars and the way it actually enforces its own policies.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in, out of traffic on U.S. 31
A man was who was walking in and out of traffic on U.S. 31 was placed under arrest in Marshall County. It was around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, when officers say Thomas Witt, 31, of Crawfordsville, was seen seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6.
