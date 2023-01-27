MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a grocery store in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, a woman came to the police station to report that she was shopping when a man tried to grab her child. The mother told officers she was able to hold onto her 4-year-old, and the suspect fled the store when the woman started to scream.

MARION, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO