Howard County, IN

cbs4indy.com

Man arrested for armed carjacking on NW side

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has been arrested for an armed carjacking on the northwest side. According to IMPD, officers received a report of an armed burglary involving a silver Dodge Charger in the 2400 block of Lafayette Rd. on Saturday, Jan. 28. The same car was found by officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana man arrested after trying to kidnap 4-year-old in grocery store

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a grocery store in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, a woman came to the police station to report that she was shopping when a man tried to grab her child. The mother told officers she was able to hold onto her 4-year-old, and the suspect fled the store when the woman started to scream.
MARION, IN
Your News Local

ISP arrest seven in three county saturation patrol

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Friday night, troopers working from the Indiana State Police Peru Post conducted a saturation patrol targeting aggressive and impaired drivers in Miami, Cass, and Howard Counties. During the patrol, troopers arrested seven people on a total of twelve criminal charges. Six of those charges were felonies and...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend and charged with criminal confinement with […]
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 Indy men accused of spotlighting deer during roadside hunt in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Conservation officers arrested three Indianapolis men accused of using a spotlight to hunt and kill a deer at night. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30-year-old Hrang Lian and 32-year-old Ro Hmung Lian face misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Prosecutor points to evidence in request to deny bail for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings. 13News obtained court documents the prosecutor's office filed laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting

Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets …. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets Pacers’ rookie star...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Community mourns one-year anniversary of deputies' fatal crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The community is recognizing the one-year anniversary of a tragedy involving two law enforcement officers. As we've reported, Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey and jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were killed in a car crash last year. Northcutt was riding along with Rainey to assist...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD keeps tight reins on its specialty enforcement units

INDIANAPOLIS — The civilian leader of the civilian lead IMPD General Orders Board, which oversees the rules and practices by which Metro police officers do their jobs, told CBS4 News that he is confident that the type of group official misconduct witnessed in the fatal Memphis police beating of a man earlier this month could not happen in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Suspect shot by officers following car chase on NE side was involved in Broad Ripple shots fired incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects are in the hospital after an IMPD officer-involved shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The initial incident that sparked the shooting, IMPD said, occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple. Officers were called to the area after a woman said the father of her child shot a single round into her car. No one was injured in the incident.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog. Officers with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 5000 block of Brookfield Drive for a person shot. This is a residential area near the intersection of Stop 11 and Emerson Avenue on the city’s south side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police discuss deadly shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss the deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on Jan. 30, 2023. Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss the deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on Jan. 30, 2023. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets …. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Violent crime plagues some Indy bars, yet the state does little to enforce its policies

INDIANAPOLIS — Fights, shootings and assaults are an ongoing problem for several bars in Indianapolis, which continue operating despite a history of violent crime inside the establishment or on the property. Our reporting, alongside the IndyStar, found serious discrepancies between how the state’s Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) claims it handles problems at bars and the way it actually enforces its own policies.
