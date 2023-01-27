Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez thought her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, knew more about Selena's life story than they did Jennifer Lopez's kids are getting to know their mom's acting work. The "On the Floor" singer, 53, recently sat down with Today, where she shared which of her films her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme have seen. "They've watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough," Lopez said. "They haven't gotten into like, Out of Sight. They saw Selena." While the twins knew their mom portrayed Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the late...
Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes
Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Selena Gomez says ‘shaky’ hands are a side-effect of her lupus medication after fans raise concern
Selena Gomez has reiterated her lupus diagnosis to fans after they pointed out how her hands were “shaking” in a recent TikTok video.The 30-year-old singer-songwriter shared a makeup and skincare tutorial the social media platform earlier this month, paired with Miley Cyrus’ song “Never Be Me”.In the clip, the Only Murders in the Building actor’s hands appeared to be unsteady as she applied a skincare product to a sponge.Worried fans commented on the video after noticing her hands were shaking. One person wrote: Why areeeee you shaking so bad @selenagomez Are…..you ok….?Another added: “I hope you’re okay babe. You’re...
Lamar Odom Just Admitted That He Knew Marrying Khloé Kardashian Would Give Him “Relevance” As He Reflected On Their Seriously Messy Relationship
Back in 2009, Khloé Kardashian married NBA star Lamar Odom after less than a month of dating. The two documented their relationship on Khloé’s family reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, before launching a spinoff called Khloé & Lamar in 2011. However, throughout their marriage,...
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Weight Loss After Going on Diabetes Drugs
O'Donnell also explained that cutting down on alcohol and giving up soda had helped her to shed weight, saying, "Soda is the enemy, period."
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown
Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Kelly Ripa warns Live producers ‘I need time off’ after she was ‘forced’ to work while sick
KELLY Ripa has warned producers that she wants "time off" after viewers worried she was "forced" to work when she was sick. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star, 52, left viewers concerned earlier this month when she co-hosted the show despite being ill and barely able to talk. One...
Another Royal Baby Is Forthcoming
Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer
The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
Kylie Jenner Savagely Shut Down Kim Kardashian After She Asked Her to Tag SKIMS in Her Instagram
Celeb sibling drama definitely hits different.
