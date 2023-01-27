Read full article on original website
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Palm Springs, California
Eager to explore some desert destinations around Palm Springs? Take some time out from the golf course and venture into the surrounding Coachella Valley. From incredible state parks to charming desert towns, you’ll find plenty of adventure as you embark on the best day trips from Palm Springs, California!
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno Valley
Texas Roadhouse, located at 22690 Centerpoint Drive, is opening its doors on January 30th at 3:00 pm. This highly anticipated eatery has been teasing our palettes for far too long as Moreno Valley has only been able to watch its build and wait for the mouth-watering to be at our fingertips as customers walk through doors.
SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February
If you were surprised by your high gas bill this month, Southern California Gas company says you may see some relief. Customers have reported seeing higher natural gas bills while their usage remains the same. Here in the Coachella Valley some businesses and home owners associations are even cutting back on servicing amenities like pools The post SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February appeared first on KESQ.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Palm Desert among 87 stores closing its doors
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing an additional 87 stores, including one in Palm Desert, the company announced. Store Closing signs at the Bed Bath & Beyond in Palm Desert On Tuesday, the company added to its store closing list. The list now included the store at 72459 Highway 111 in Palm Desert. “This store The post Bed Bath & Beyond in Palm Desert among 87 stores closing its doors appeared first on KESQ.
visitpalmsprings.com
Reforma – Palm Spring’s Newest Music Venue
Palm Springs is known for unique entertainment and dining venues, many of which you just can’t find in other cities, and that’s just what you’ll discover at Reforma Palm Springs. With 9,000 square feet of space to dine, play and be entertained, it’s the largest venue of this type in Palm Springs.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients.
73-year-old Coachella Valley resident found after he went missing Wednesday
73-year-old Bill Mackin of Snow Creek near Cabazon has been found after he went missing Wednesday. According to his partner, he has memory loss and had not taken his medication since the day he went missing. Mackin's husband says Mackin was found Friday in El Paso, Texas. A woman in a Quick Stop store noticed that The post 73-year-old Coachella Valley resident found after he went missing Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Movie theater at the Palm Desert mall to close its doors on Sunday, Feb 5
The Palm Desert 10 Cinema will permanently close on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials announced. The theater has tickets available on its website through Sunday with the last screening being the 7:40 p.m. showing of the Banshees of Inisherin. The theater is located at the Shops at Palm Desert mall. It...
KESQ
Student Athlete of the Week – Dewayne Patterson
Dewayne Patterson is a walking bucket. The senior point guard for Rancho Mirage says he didn’t choose basketball, basketball chose him. “What’s there not to love,” said Patterson. “You bounce the ball and it bounces right back to you. It’s one of the most loyal things in the world.”
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Heavy law enforcement presence in a Coachella neighborhood
There's a heavy presence of Riverside County Sheriff's deputies in a neighborhood in Coachella. Deputies are in the area of Balboa Street and Avenue 50. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept told News Channel 3 at 3:50 p.m. that they cannot confirm any specifics due to the active scene. Our crew at the The post Heavy law enforcement presence in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
cottagesgardens.com
Frank Sinatra’s Famous Palm Desert Retreat ‘Villa Maggio’ Will Soon Grace the Market
With one of Frank Sinatra’s most beloved songs titled “New York, New York,” some may be surprised to learn that the iconic singer built himself a hilltop retreat far away from the Big Apple in Palm Desert, California. However, history and pop culture buffs know that the Palm Springs area was a favorite spot for high-profile figures in the mid-20th century, from Bing Crosby (Sinatra’s rival) to President John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community
Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
Frank Sinatra’s Palm Springs–Area Home Is Hitting the Market—and Opening to the Public
It’s that time of year again. Palm Springs Modernism Week begins on February 16, and for the first time, a tour of Frank Sinatra’s onetime desert hideaway Villa Maggio is on offer. Tickets for the event are mostly sold out, but those who didn’t snag one should keep their eyes peeled for open house events at the dwelling, because AD has learned that the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house is set to hit the market around the same time design-lovers make their winter pilgrimage to the midcentury-modern Mecca.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Deceased Identified in Thermal Fatal Crash With Semi
Fatal Crash Kills Two in Airport Boulevard Accident Involving Semi. The county coroner in Riverside has released the identities of two people who died recently in a fatal crash with a semi. The people who died were La Quinta residents Henry and Sandra Villanueva, ages 73 and 72, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. along Airport Boulevard near Shady Lane and the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee
MENIFEE (CNS) – A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck...
hispanosnews.com
San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
nbcpalmsprings.com
One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway
BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Woman Killed in Cathedral City Crash
CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday on Varner Road west of Date Palm Drive, according to Cathedral City police Sgt. A. Ruiz. The woman was...
z1077fm.com
Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Closes Old Woman Springs Road
A head-on collision on Old Woman Springs Road left one driver dead, another driver with major injuries and the road closed for several hours. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office reports that on Friday afternoon (January 27) at 6 p.m., a Chevrolet driving south on Old Woman Springs Road near Terra Vista Road in Yucca Valley collided head on with a Kia driving north.
