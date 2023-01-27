Read full article on original website
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
WNYT
Ice Castle show not thawed out by weather
In Lake George, the ice castles are still slated to open next Friday. Warmer than average weather has forced ice castles in Lake George to postpone the start of its season, but operators opened part of the attraction this weekend to the public for free. People got a preview of...
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
It’s Official! One of the Largest Indoor Adventure Parks Opens Soon in Albany
Another option for entertainment for the whole family is coming to Albany. Urban Air Adventure Park is the largest indoor adventure park in the world. The plan is to open one in Albany at the end of February. What Does Urban Air Adventure Park Offer. Although it varies in each...
WNYT
Amsterdam preparing for Winterfest
Amsterdam is getting ready for Winterfest. It’s happening this Saturday at noon at the Alpin Haus ice skating rink at Veteran’s Park. There will be plenty of food, free skate rentals and hot chocolate. There will be giveaways such as sleds and winter coats.
WRGB
20-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake
TOWN OF EDINBURG, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old Florida, NY man has died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred in the area of Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lane in the Town of Edinburg on the evening of January 28th.
WNYT
Granville family escapes fire without injury
A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
WNYT
Simone’s Kitchen wins most votes during soup stroll
Congratulations to Simone’s Kitchen for being the Schenectady Soup Stroll soup-er-star. Those who tried at least 10 soups were invited to vote for their favorite. Simone’s Kitchen won the most votes with their creamy tomato and sweet harissa soup. A panel of judges agreed. Thousands came out to...
Lake George woman arrested for forgery and larceny
Police say the suspect altered and forged checks and deposited them into her account via the bank's mobile app.
WNYT
7th annual Soup Stroll held in Schenectady
Hundreds of people came to Schenectady on Saturday to get some soup. A record 34 restaurants offered a variety of soups to try in the 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll. After sampling at least 10 soups, people could vote for their favorite and the restaurant with the most votes is named the Schenectady Soup Stroll Soup-er-star.
WNYT
School bucks winners announced at Colonie Center
Some schools in the Capital Region have thousands more dollars, thanks to a Colonie Center competition. The winners of the school bucks competition were announced. Blessed Sacrament came in first, winning the $8,000 prize. People can earn points for local schools by shopping at Colonie Center. Saint Pius the tenth...
1 dead after snowmobile crash on Peck Lake
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash on Peck's Lake Thursday night.
WNYT
Proposed Saratoga Springs homeless shelter’s location worries parents
There’s controversy over the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs. It would be right next to Spa Catholic, a private middle and high school. Some parents are upset about this idea, saying they feel it’s a safety issue to have a homeless shelter so close to the school. A gate divides the school and the future shelter – which is currently a senior center.
WNYT
Boy, 6, artist behind new Albany County reusable bags
February is “Go Red for Women” month. It highlights the dangers of cardiovascular disease in women. Albany County is getting ready to kick it off with a heartfelt message. Gabe Greenberg was born with a congenital heart defect. He designed a reusable bag to raise awareness about the...
Bombers Burrito Bar in Schenectady to close
Bombers Burrito Bar on 447 State Street in Schenectady is closing. According to an employee at that location, the restaurant's last day is Sunday.
WNYT
Wine and Dine festival of the arts held in Albany
There’s some fine dining going on in Albany this weekend. And it’s all to raise money for the arts. The Albany chefs’ food and wine festival is back at the Capital Center. This is the first time the festival returned to its full three-day format since 2020.
Police: Kingston woman wanted on several charges
Police say the suspect is wanted on several charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Restaurant owner and revitalizer takes on new project
Jasen VonGuinness, operator of the American restaurant Unihog, is a significant force in the revitalization of Hoosick Falls. VonGuinness's latest plans are to revitalize 1 Center Street adjacent to Unihog.
WNYT
Evan Franz memorial set for Sunday
Services will be held Sunday and Monday for 18-year-old Tamarac High School senior, Evan Franz. Calling hours are Sunday afternoon at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. Evan’s parents are asking people who come to wear school colors or even a team jersey. The funeral is being held...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
