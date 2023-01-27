ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Ice Castle show not thawed out by weather

In Lake George, the ice castles are still slated to open next Friday. Warmer than average weather has forced ice castles in Lake George to postpone the start of its season, but operators opened part of the attraction this weekend to the public for free. People got a preview of...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam preparing for Winterfest

Amsterdam is getting ready for Winterfest. It’s happening this Saturday at noon at the Alpin Haus ice skating rink at Veteran’s Park. There will be plenty of food, free skate rentals and hot chocolate. There will be giveaways such as sleds and winter coats.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WRGB

20-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake

TOWN OF EDINBURG, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old Florida, NY man has died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred in the area of Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lane in the Town of Edinburg on the evening of January 28th.
FLORIDA, NY
WNYT

Granville family escapes fire without injury

A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
GRANVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Simone’s Kitchen wins most votes during soup stroll

Congratulations to Simone’s Kitchen for being the Schenectady Soup Stroll soup-er-star. Those who tried at least 10 soups were invited to vote for their favorite. Simone’s Kitchen won the most votes with their creamy tomato and sweet harissa soup. A panel of judges agreed. Thousands came out to...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

7th annual Soup Stroll held in Schenectady

Hundreds of people came to Schenectady on Saturday to get some soup. A record 34 restaurants offered a variety of soups to try in the 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll. After sampling at least 10 soups, people could vote for their favorite and the restaurant with the most votes is named the Schenectady Soup Stroll Soup-er-star.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

School bucks winners announced at Colonie Center

Some schools in the Capital Region have thousands more dollars, thanks to a Colonie Center competition. The winners of the school bucks competition were announced. Blessed Sacrament came in first, winning the $8,000 prize. People can earn points for local schools by shopping at Colonie Center. Saint Pius the tenth...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Proposed Saratoga Springs homeless shelter’s location worries parents

There’s controversy over the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs. It would be right next to Spa Catholic, a private middle and high school. Some parents are upset about this idea, saying they feel it’s a safety issue to have a homeless shelter so close to the school. A gate divides the school and the future shelter – which is currently a senior center.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Boy, 6, artist behind new Albany County reusable bags

February is “Go Red for Women” month. It highlights the dangers of cardiovascular disease in women. Albany County is getting ready to kick it off with a heartfelt message. Gabe Greenberg was born with a congenital heart defect. He designed a reusable bag to raise awareness about the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Wine and Dine festival of the arts held in Albany

There’s some fine dining going on in Albany this weekend. And it’s all to raise money for the arts. The Albany chefs’ food and wine festival is back at the Capital Center. This is the first time the festival returned to its full three-day format since 2020.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Evan Franz memorial set for Sunday

Services will be held Sunday and Monday for 18-year-old Tamarac High School senior, Evan Franz. Calling hours are Sunday afternoon at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. Evan’s parents are asking people who come to wear school colors or even a team jersey. The funeral is being held...
TROY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy