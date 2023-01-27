Read full article on original website
WNYT
Athlete of the Week: Andrew Platek – Siena
After a season-ending injury put his return to Capital Region basketball on pause, Siena Grad Student and Guilderland native Andrew Platek is embracing his mental health journey to make him a better basketball player and person. Lexi Swatt shares Platek’s story.
WNYT
Evan Franz memorial set for Sunday
Services will be held Sunday and Monday for 18-year-old Tamarac High School senior, Evan Franz. Calling hours are Sunday afternoon at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. Evan’s parents are asking people who come to wear school colors or even a team jersey. The funeral is being held...
WNYT
Simone’s Kitchen wins most votes during soup stroll
Congratulations to Simone’s Kitchen for being the Schenectady Soup Stroll soup-er-star. Those who tried at least 10 soups were invited to vote for their favorite. Simone’s Kitchen won the most votes with their creamy tomato and sweet harissa soup. A panel of judges agreed. Thousands came out to...
WNYT
7th annual Soup Stroll held in Schenectady
Hundreds of people came to Schenectady on Saturday to get some soup. A record 34 restaurants offered a variety of soups to try in the 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll. After sampling at least 10 soups, people could vote for their favorite and the restaurant with the most votes is named the Schenectady Soup Stroll Soup-er-star.
WNYT
Amsterdam preparing for Winterfest
Amsterdam is getting ready for Winterfest. It’s happening this Saturday at noon at the Alpin Haus ice skating rink at Veteran’s Park. There will be plenty of food, free skate rentals and hot chocolate. There will be giveaways such as sleds and winter coats.
WNYT
Ice Castle show not thawed out by weather
In Lake George, the ice castles are still slated to open next Friday. Warmer than average weather has forced ice castles in Lake George to postpone the start of its season, but operators opened part of the attraction this weekend to the public for free. People got a preview of...
WNYT
4th of July parade theme announced
Pittsfield is already looking ahead to summer. The city just announced the theme of this year’s 4th of July parade, one of the biggest parades in the region. This year’s theme is stars, stripes and smiles in the Berkshires. It was selected from 17 ideas. Last year was...
WNYT
Wine and Dine festival of the arts held in Albany
There’s some fine dining going on in Albany this weekend. And it’s all to raise money for the arts. The Albany chefs’ food and wine festival is back at the Capital Center. This is the first time the festival returned to its full three-day format since 2020.
WNYT
Watervliet woman celebrates 100th birthday
A Capital Region woman turned 100 on Monday. Lucy Amorosi was born in Watervliet. That’s where her family owned a bakery which delivered fresh bread by horse and buggy. She also worked at GE in Schenectady, and at Schalmont Schools for 35 years where she retired in 1985. Assemblyman...
WNYT
Clifton Park girl, 10, returns to school after lifesaving kidney transplant
Maya Charles-Rivera, 10, was reunited with friends and classmates Monday at Shatekon Elementary School in Clifton Park after receiving a lifesaving kidney transplant. On Maya’s return to school, classmates created friendship bracelets. It was a reminder that they helped her through a terrifying seven-month-long ordeal, sending letters and video messages to her at her Boston hospital bed.
WNYT
We Salute You: Brian Pronto
Please join us in saluting Brian Pronto of Hartford in Washington County. He served in the Marines as a Staff Sergeant, and then joined the Army, serving as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot. He is currently serving in Iraq. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Granville family escapes fire without injury
A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
WNYT
Elevated lead levels found in Troy drinking water
Elevated levels of lead have been found in some of the drinking water in Troy. The city says the elevated levels were found in some of the 60 homes and buildings tested around the city. The mayor’s office says the city’s water source is free of lead – but the...
WNYT
Academy of Holy Names 9th grader honored for community service
A ninth grader at the Academy of the Holy Names in Albany received a major honor. Ella Schoenborn started a project that brings food to under-served communities. She calls it project Ella. For that, she just won the Youth Virtues, Valor, and Vision award from the National Catholic Educational Association.
WNYT
Man dies after Sacandaga Lake snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake near Lunker Lane in Edinburg Saturday evening. They say the call came in at 11:35 p.m. As a result of the crash 20-year-old Garret Macintosh of Florida, NY was transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital...
WNYT
Schenectady hosting blood drive Monday
Happening Monday – the Schenectady County Legislature is hosting a community blood drive with the American Red Cross. It’s being held from 9 until 3 p.m. at the Karen B. Johnson Library in Schenectady. According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those...
WNYT
Boy, 6, artist behind new Albany County reusable bags
February is “Go Red for Women” month. It highlights the dangers of cardiovascular disease in women. Albany County is getting ready to kick it off with a heartfelt message. Gabe Greenberg was born with a congenital heart defect. He designed a reusable bag to raise awareness about the...
WNYT
Independent pharmacy picks up where CVS on Central Ave. left off
The CVS store on Central Ave closed for good this year on Jan. 12. Before the closing, many customers feared easy access to a pharmacy would no longer be available. It’s been a little more than two weeks since the chain has closed its doors, and now the independent pharmacy Central Ave Pharmacy is getting new business from those former customers.
WNYT
Mental performance coach in Saratoga County helping people achieve goals
How are your new year’s resolutions going? No matter what your goals for 2023 might be, mental performance coach and founder of the Cetnar Consulting Group, Todd Cetnar, believes everyone can achieve their goals using certain techniques and honing their skills. Cetnar has spent multiple years researching successful individuals...
WNYT
Man arraigned in deadly August shooting
We have a breaking new update in a deadly Albany shooting from back in August. 34-year-old Sadiem Wood of Albany was arraigned Monday on a 4-count indictment – which included second-degree murder. He’s also accused of possessing an illegal, loaded firearm on the same day. He’s due back...
