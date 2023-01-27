Android Auto is giving Google Maps users some GPS-fueled headaches, but there are several workarounds

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Incognito tabs in web browsers are useful when you want to browse some questionable sites and don't want anyone to know about them. While Google Chrome for Android has had incognito browsing for ages, anyone with access to your phone could easily resume your private browsing sessions, making them less than personal. To make incognito tabs more secure, Google has been working on protecting them via biometric authentication since at least August 2021. A few months ago, the feature made its way to the stable build of Chrome 105 for Android via a new flag. Now, Google is finally making this feature official and rolling it out to all Android users.

5 DAYS AGO