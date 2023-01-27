Android Auto is giving Google Maps users some GPS-fueled headaches, but there are several workarounds

Read full article on original website
Related
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
Google is making Chrome’s incognito mode more private on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Incognito tabs in web browsers are useful when you want to browse some questionable sites and don't want anyone to know about them. While Google Chrome for Android has had incognito browsing for ages, anyone with access to your phone could easily resume your private browsing sessions, making them less than personal. To make incognito tabs more secure, Google has been working on protecting them via biometric authentication since at least August 2021. A few months ago, the feature made its way to the stable build of Chrome 105 for Android via a new flag. Now, Google is finally making this feature official and rolling it out to all Android users.
Waze is nearly ready for Android Auto's latest redesign
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After a months-long delay, Android Auto's new redesign finally hit the road a few weeks ago. After a short beta period, Google announced its new dashboard look — previously codenamed Coolwalk — for in-car displays was ready for primetime. Unfortunately, it has yet to rollout to everyone weeks after an announcement, but there could be a silver lining in those sluggish server-side updates. If you're a dedicated Waze user, your favorite navigation app might be ready before the Android Auto redesign even reaches your car.
OnePlus pulls OxygenOS 13 update that was bricking OnePlus 9 series phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In 2022, Samsung may have taken the cake for delivering Android updates at an impressive pace after rolling out One UI 5 so quickly. Meanwhile, even Google struggled to deliver the January Play system update to the Pixel 6 and 7. Unfortunately, attempts by OnePlus to get its older flagships up to date with modern software have gone awry. The company had to halt the release of its latest OxygenOS 13 firmware upgrade for the OnePlus 9 series because some devices refused to boot after applying the OTA.
Gmail may soon replace your favorite package tracking apps for good
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. E-commerce is a flourishing industry, and for shoppers, it can be difficult to keep track of all the awaited deliveries. You could install one of the many available package tracking apps, or just use the emails every seller sends you. Just ahead of Black Friday last year, Google announced a new package tracking feature for Gmail that intelligently compresses communication from sellers and shipping services into glanceable package tracking data. We now have a way to enable this feature manually.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Leaked Samsung-exclusive Galaxy S23 colors double your options for each model
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At this point, there's almost nothing left to the imagination about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series thanks to countless leaks and rumors, including some that showed off the phones in all four colors. But it looks like that's not all there is to it. The latest information to hit the rumor mill concerns the exclusive colors of Samsung's next flagship series, which will supposedly come in two options for each model.
T-Mobile's data breach also hit Google Fi customers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. T-Mobile suffered a massive data breach earlier in January, severely affecting close to 37 million customers. A lot of their sensitive personal data was compromised in this cyber attack. It now appears that the same breach also included customer data from Google Fi, which counts T-Mobile as one of its network providers.
Pixel Launcher search is broken in Android 13’s latest release
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google tests out the best new Android features with QPR Beta builds exclusive to Pixel phones. However, beta builds are test mules and sometimes, they have bugs. The new Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 is no different. It fixes problems with 5G connectivity and Bluetooth but also seems to include a bug triggered by the Pixel Launcher search, which makes the Pixel Launcher crash repeatedly, rendering nearly useless.
Google Pixel Tablet plans get streamlined as latest rumor goes all-in on Pro
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Back in September, developer Kuba Wojciechowski shared his finding that the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 code contained references to a second model of Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet. At the time, Wojciechowski believed that there were two versions of the Pixel Tablet in development, referred to internally as tangor and tangorpro. Now, he's tweeted that only one of the two will actually make it to market — the pro version.
Nest Hub interface tweak introduces an annoying side effect for security cam owners
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Home app’s visual refresh has started to appear for those who have joined the public preview, promising fewer taps to get what they're looking for as well as more customization options. The makeover includes a new "Favorites" tab where you can pin your Nest cameras for quicker access to the live feed; no additional taps are needed. However, the same cannot be said for a recent update to the Google Nest Hub's interface, which makes viewing your camera feeds a chore.
Google News preps Material You-style upgrades for tablets
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The arrival of Android 13 is one of the best things to happen to the operating system in a long time. It adds functional beauty to the Material You design guidelines Google introduced with its predecessor, Android 12. Those guidelines have themselves evolved since their introduction, leaving a few first-party Google apps playing catch-up. The latest to try on a new look is Google News, as the app updates its tablet view with a few Material Design 3 (MD3) components.
ChromeOS and Microsoft 365 will finally work better together
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As great as all of our favorite Chromebooks are, the reality is that many of us rely on Microsoft Office (or Microsoft 365, as it’s now called) for our word processing and spreadsheeting needs. Google Workspace may be a viable alternative, but if your school or company has you hooked up with Microsoft 365 and OneDrive, you’re out of luck. Fortunately, it looks like Microsoft and Google have finally teamed up to make Microsoft 365 a first-class experience on ChromeOS, with full OneDrive integration for the Files app in the cards, too.
Google Maps finally works on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When Fitbit unveiled the latest versions of the Versa and Sense smartwatch series last year, it leveraged its new Google support to try to reclaim its position at the top of the best fitness trackers. Despite being under Alphabet's umbrella, Fitbit only has a few Google apps that work with the Sense 2 and Versa 4, with Google Wallet already available on both watches. While it took a while, Fitbit customers can now practically use Google Maps on both models.
Google takes another step towards launching its Find My Device network
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has been working on a Find My Device network, similar to Apple's excellent Find My tracking service, for more than a year. Signs of the network first emerged in 2021, with the company teasing the feature with the December 2022 Play system update. The feature will allow you to find your lost or stolen Android device or compatible accessories even when they are not connected to the internet. As a part of the feature, Google would be encrypting and storing the most recent location of your device. Ahead of the network's official launch, the company is rolling out a 'Store recent location' toggle for Find My Device.
You can now turn off air quality alerts on your Google Pixel
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Love it or hate it, you can't get rid of the At a Glance widget from your Pixel's home screen. Thankfully, Google has been consistently improving the widget since the launch of the 2021 Pixel 6, making it a handy and worthwhile addition to your Pixel's home screen. With the June 2022 Feature Drop, Google rolled out support for Air Quality Index (AQI) data. But unlike other additions to At a Glance, there was no way to turn off this option. Six months later, the company is adding the ability to turn off the widget's AQI alerts, though the option is not tucked where you'd expect it to be.
Walmart is working on a new Chromecast competitor with Google TV
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google, Amazon, and Roku dominate the list of the best streaming devices worth your money. But in June 2021, retail giant Walmart surprised everyone by launching an Onn-branded 4K Android TV box for just $29, undercutting Google's Chromecast with Google TV (4K). In our review, we found the Onn Android TV to be as good as the Chromecast, though we were unsure about its software support. Surprisingly, Walmart regularly rolled out regular updates for the box, making it a great impulse buy as long as it was available. Now, the retail giant seems to be working on a new 4K Android TV box for launch later this year.
Google’s making major changes to the way Android works in India
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has come under the gun for anti-competitive practices in recent years. The United States Department of Justice filed a major antitrust lawsuit against the company over its digital ad dominance this week, following an earlier suit about alleged abuse of market share in the search segment. But it’s not just Google’s online presence facing legal scrutiny — the company’s Android policies were deemed monopolistic in India, and now, major changes are in store for the world’s largest mobile operating system.
OnePlus Pad: News, leaks, rumored price, and release window
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OnePlus made its entry into the smartphone market with its "flagship killer," the OnePlus One, in 2014. Over time, the company expanded its product portfolio to include mid-range and low-end Nord phones, earbuds, smartwatches, and even TVs in select regions. Now, the BBK-owned firm is looking to enter another new market: tablets. The pandemic once again reignited consumer interest in good Android tablets, and OnePlus wants to take advantage of that rejuvenated interest by launching its long-rumored tablet, the OnePlus Pad. Below is everything that OnePlus has so far revealed about the OnePlus Pad, as well as all the essential leaks and rumors we've spotted.
How to use Snapchat on your computer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Snapchat messaging app has millions of users across the globe, allowing anyone to share content with others instantly. As a bonus, messages disappear 24 hours after being read by the recipient. Keeping the chat thread clear of previous messaging clutter helps increase user engagement.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0