Images: Friday demolition of the former R.J.’s Ritz Terrace in Schenectady (4 photos)
SCHENECTADY – Jackson Demolition continued work Friday to demolish the former R.J.’s Ritz Terrace on Van Vranken Avenue in Schenectady.
Photos from Friday from our Peter R. Barber
More from the September demolition announcement: Vacant Schenectady restaurant buildings to be demolished
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
Video from Thursday:
@dgazette Demolition of the former R.J. Ritz Terrace in Schenectady – 1/26 – Daily Gazette
More from the September demolition announcement: Vacant Schenectady restaurant buildings to be demolished
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County
Comments / 0