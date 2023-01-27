ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Images: Friday demolition of the former R.J.’s Ritz Terrace in Schenectady (4 photos)

By Peter R. Barber
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAuVD_0kTsQ2qF00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Jackson Demolition workers Friday

SCHENECTADY – Jackson Demolition continued work Friday to demolish the former R.J.’s Ritz Terrace on Van Vranken Avenue in Schenectady.

Photos from Friday from our Peter R. Barber

More from the September demolition announcement: Vacant Schenectady restaurant buildings to be demolished

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Video from Thursday:

@dgazette Demolition of the former R.J. Ritz Terrace in Schenectady – 1/26 – Daily Gazette

More from the September demolition announcement: Vacant Schenectady restaurant buildings to be demolished

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp

All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Evan Franz memorial set for Sunday

Services will be held Sunday and Monday for 18-year-old Tamarac High School senior, Evan Franz. Calling hours are Sunday afternoon at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. Evan’s parents are asking people who come to wear school colors or even a team jersey. The funeral is being held...
TROY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WNYT

Accusation of racism at construction site triggers lawsuit

In an exclusive story, 13 Investigates got its hands on a lawsuit that claims racial slurs were made against a Black man while he was working on a construction site last year in Albany. The words that were allegedly said to him by a higher-up are shocking. “That was a...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
304
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy