VIDEO: Florida peeping Tom gets caught by deputy, tries hiding in swamp

DEBARY, Fla. (WFLA) — A DeBary man was arrested Thursday after a deputy caught him trying to peer through a neighbor’s window, according to authorities.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said deputies had stepped up patrols in a local neighborhood after getting reports from a resident about a man peering through her windows the week before.

Surveillance camera video showed a man looking through her window at three different times.

At around 9 p.m. Thursday night, a sergeant finally spotted Steven P. Johnson, 29, walking out from between two homes.

The deputy asked Johnson where he was coming from, but the man didn’t answer. Instead, he ran from the deputy.

The deputy initially lost sight of Johnson, but after a brief search with multiple deputies and a drone, Johnson was eventually found hiding in a swamp next to the Rivington subdivision.

“That’s weird, man,” a deputy said while lecturing Johnson on looking through people’s windows.

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson lived in a house five minutes away from the victim. He admitted to looking into their windows and said he had “uncontrollable urges to do so,” authorities said.

Johnson was charged with loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence.

