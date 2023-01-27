OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The suspect entered the West Omaha Target with an AR-15 and lots of ammo and began firing, according to Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, was shot dead after officers arrived on scene a few minutes after the initial 911 call at 11:59 a.m.

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO