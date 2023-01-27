ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Suspect in West Omaha Target shooting dead, no other injuries reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The suspect entered the West Omaha Target with an AR-15 and lots of ammo and began firing, according to Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, was shot dead after officers arrived on scene a few minutes after the initial 911 call at 11:59 a.m.
UPDATE: York man charged following deadly shooting

YORK, Neb. — A York man convicted in a 2010 Arizona murder is now accused of murdering his wife. Bart Beutler, 47, is charged in York County Court with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna

OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
