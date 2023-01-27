ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three new K-9 teams are coming to northwest Indiana after graduating from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. In December of last year, Trooper William Carlson and his K-9 partner Cooper, Trooper Benjamin Beers and his K-9 partner Zero, and Trooper Logan Hensley and his K-9 partner Kai, all successfully completed the academy training. Trooper Hensley is a previous K-9 handler to Zeus, who passed away in 2022.

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO