ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 2

Related
wkzo.com

Extra COVID-19 emergency food assistance payments to end after February

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Families receiving extra assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) because of COVID-19 need to prepare for the end of this February. Due to recent federal legislation, February will be the last month that people in Michigan and other states receive the extra...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Indiana State Police assigning three new K-9 teams to northwest Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three new K-9 teams are coming to northwest Indiana after graduating from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. In December of last year, Trooper William Carlson and his K-9 partner Cooper, Trooper Benjamin Beers and his K-9 partner Zero, and Trooper Logan Hensley and his K-9 partner Kai, all successfully completed the academy training. Trooper Hensley is a previous K-9 handler to Zeus, who passed away in 2022.
INDIANA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Hospital Group Closing More Facilities

Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
EVANSVILLE, IN
interlochenpublicradio.org

Five takeaways from Michigan's new overdose data drop

Michigan is expecting to receive over $1.45 billion from opioid settlements, including an initial $81 million payment scheduled by the end of January. In preparation of the incoming funds, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services created a new measure to determine which counties are vulnerable to substance use issues — along with a dashboard tracking overdose data.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Salvation Army needs donations for rehabilitation program: Where to drop off

The Salvation Army has a request from southeast Michigan residents. Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) is seeking donations of gently used shoes, electronics, accessories, and home goods at 29 southeast Michigan thrift stores. Donations at the thrift store support ARC's 180-day residential rehabilitation program for women and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Indiana justices won’t hear 2nd abortion case for now

3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home. During a search of the home, officials found 46 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, along with other narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia. Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus closed Tuesday due to ‘safety issues’. Updated: 5 minutes ago.
INDIANA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs spending bill, allocating $240M in federal COVID-19 relief

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1.1 billion supplemental spending bill Tuesday that will send federal COVID-19 relief funds across the state for business and housing programs, give $200 million to a paper mill in Escanaba and create a new water shutoff prevention fund. The supplemental spending bill got support from Democrats and a handful of Republicans in the Legislature. But the process tested Democrats' slim majorities in the Legislature when House Democrats waited for state Rep....
MICHIGAN STATE
Advocate

Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools

Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus closed Tuesday due to ‘safety issues’

A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city’s work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. 3...
ELKHART, IN
wtvbam.com

AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

First Alert Weather

Upgrades planned for Court Place Plaza, facades in downtown St. Joseph. The City of St. Joseph and partners are launching two programs to help upgrade Court Place Plaza and local businesses in the area. Updated: 1 hour ago. Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Staffing crisis at juvenile justice facilities: low retention rates, overcrowding

The juvenile justice system across Michigan is experiencing a staffing crisis, and the facilities are feeling the effects. High employee turnover, accompanied by too few job applicants, contributes to a national staffing crisis, according to the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia. But why?. Marcía Hopkins, the director of youth advocacy...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy