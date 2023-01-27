Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Extra COVID-19 emergency food assistance payments to end after February
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Families receiving extra assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) because of COVID-19 need to prepare for the end of this February. Due to recent federal legislation, February will be the last month that people in Michigan and other states receive the extra...
Gov. Whitmer signs bill meant to lower costs for Michigan families
The recently passed legislation that Whitmer is signing Tuesday will invest in affordable housing, community revitalization, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.
WNDU
Indiana State Police assigning three new K-9 teams to northwest Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three new K-9 teams are coming to northwest Indiana after graduating from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. In December of last year, Trooper William Carlson and his K-9 partner Cooper, Trooper Benjamin Beers and his K-9 partner Zero, and Trooper Logan Hensley and his K-9 partner Kai, all successfully completed the academy training. Trooper Hensley is a previous K-9 handler to Zeus, who passed away in 2022.
104.1 WIKY
Hospital Group Closing More Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
WNDU
Benton Harbor recognized at lead water lines summit in Washington
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan doctor who led 'shots for pills' opioid scheme gets 16.5 years in prison
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan doctor was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison after authorities say he led an opioid scheme that provided drugs to patients in exchange for medically unnecessary injections. Francisco Patino, 68, of Wayne County, was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud...
WLUC
Michigan Veteran Homes seeks volunteers for No Member Dies Alone Program
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program at each Home highlighting the need to offer companionship and assistance to veteran members who are entering the final stages of life. NMDA is a one-of-a-kind program in which...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Five takeaways from Michigan's new overdose data drop
Michigan is expecting to receive over $1.45 billion from opioid settlements, including an initial $81 million payment scheduled by the end of January. In preparation of the incoming funds, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services created a new measure to determine which counties are vulnerable to substance use issues — along with a dashboard tracking overdose data.
fox2detroit.com
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
YAHOO!
Michigan inmate dying of cancer begs Gov. Whitmer for freedom after 46 years
For eight days this summer, Theresa Dunlap lay shackled to a hospital bed, battling stage 4 lung cancer and COVID-19 while mold grew in her chemo port. The 66-year-old prisoner pleaded through tears for the chains to be removed, but was met with a stony silence that continues to torment her.
The Salvation Army needs donations for rehabilitation program: Where to drop off
The Salvation Army has a request from southeast Michigan residents. Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) is seeking donations of gently used shoes, electronics, accessories, and home goods at 29 southeast Michigan thrift stores. Donations at the thrift store support ARC's 180-day residential rehabilitation program for women and...
WNDU
Indiana justices won’t hear 2nd abortion case for now
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home. During a search of the home, officials found 46 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, along with other narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Whitmer signs spending bill, allocating $240M in federal COVID-19 relief
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1.1 billion supplemental spending bill Tuesday that will send federal COVID-19 relief funds across the state for business and housing programs, give $200 million to a paper mill in Escanaba and create a new water shutoff prevention fund. The supplemental spending bill got support from Democrats and a handful of Republicans in the Legislature. But the process tested Democrats' slim majorities in the Legislature when House Democrats waited for state Rep....
Advocate
Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools
Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
WNDU
Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus closed Tuesday due to ‘safety issues’
Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city's work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.
wtvbam.com
AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Vitamin D/seasonal depression, allergy pills, sleep medicine
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma.
WNDU
Kroc Center offering ‘Healthy Aging’ program for older residents
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is offering a program for older St. Joseph County residents to teach them how to stay healthy!. The 14-week program is free for members and non-members 62 years and older. The program includes assessments, workouts, educational workshops, and fitness classes. The program...
WNDU
First Alert Weather
Upgrades planned for Court Place Plaza, facades in downtown St. Joseph. The City of St. Joseph and partners are launching two programs to help upgrade Court Place Plaza and local businesses in the area.
lansingcitypulse.com
Staffing crisis at juvenile justice facilities: low retention rates, overcrowding
The juvenile justice system across Michigan is experiencing a staffing crisis, and the facilities are feeling the effects. High employee turnover, accompanied by too few job applicants, contributes to a national staffing crisis, according to the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia. But why?. Marcía Hopkins, the director of youth advocacy...
