Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Fire Department handles fire at US Rents It
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of Industrial Drive. The department said in a Facebook post employees at US Rents It reported flames in the store. The department said the first crews on the scene immediately began to work to contain the fire while making sure the business had been fully evacuated.
krcgtv.com
St. Louis woman dead after Morgan County crash
A St. Louis woman died after a crash on Highway 50 in Morgan County Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on 50, just east of Old Highway 50. Bridget Burgoon, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado west on 50 when...
krcgtv.com
Final trash collection input meeting at Columbia ARC on Tuesday night
COLUMBIA — Columbia city leaders planned to host their final scheduled customer input meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of residential curbside trash collection. City council members voted to no longer require the use of city logo trash bags during one of their meetings last month. The open house...
krcgtv.com
Ambulance rolls over in icy conditions, two injured
BELLE — Two people went to the hospital with minor injuries after an ambulance rolled over in Belle Sunday due to icy conditions. Osage Ambulance District posted the photo to their Facebook page and said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. The ambulance crashed on Highway 28 near...
krcgtv.com
Former Noble Health employee details hospitals' troubles as new owner takes over
NEW BLOOMFIELD — As the now-closed Callaway Community Hospital and Audrain Community Hospital are under new ownership, a former nurse details her experience. Taylor Colley, a nurse who spent 12 years working for Noble Health, who previously owned the hospitals, said March 25th, 2022 was truly the beginning of the end for the hospitals, kickstarting a period of time where employees of Noble Health were essentially working for free.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police request public help in finding missing teen
COLUMBIA — Columbia police are asking for help from the public in locating a 18-year-old-girl who has been reported as missing. The department posted on social media Tuesday Elexis Martin was last seen on the afternoon of January 26 in the 200 block of North Garth Avenue. She is...
krcgtv.com
The historic George Washington Carver School will become apartments for seniors
Fulton — The Missouri Housing Development Commission recently approved the renovations for the George Washington Carver School in Fulton to become a new senior living complex. The school will become Carver School Apartments for seniors 55 and older. The school was built in 1937 and was the first school...
krcgtv.com
Basketball Tuesday Night girls highlights and scores, January 31
New Bloomfield — South Callaway securing its first win of the season headlines a busy Basketball Tuesday Night here in Mid-Missouri. Hickman, Capital City, Centralia, and several other teams were in action. Check out the highlights and scores!
krcgtv.com
40th annual Southern Boone Classic tips off
ASHLAND — One of the final tournaments in high school basketball's regular season is off and running. The 40th annual Southern Boone Classic tipped off with four games Monday night. This year's tourney features pool play with six boys teams and six girls teams. Both Southern Boone teams earned...
krcgtv.com
Man charged for shooting roommate Monday night
Prosecutors charged a Columbia man for shooting another man Monday night. Sean Colton, 22, was charged with one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Domestic Assault, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. The probable cause statement reveals more about the shooting. Someone called the police...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City wrestling dominates on senior night
Jefferson City — You can't do much better than what the Jefferson City Jays boys wrestling team did Tuesday evening. On both senior and teacher appreciation night, Jays defeated Rock Bridge, 82-0 on the mat. The win earned a Central Missouri Activities Conference Championship for the Jays. Check out...
krcgtv.com
Columbia man arrested after shooting
COLUMBIA — Columbia police say they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Monday night. Sean Colton, 21, of Columbia, is accused of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Columbia police say the shooting happened around 6:30 Monday night in the...
krcgtv.com
How women's physical therapy programs can make for a healthier you in 2023
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Area YMCA - Hartsfield is home to various exercise programs and facilities. As one of the newer programs, the women's physical therapy team treats many specialized areas and can make a lasting impact on agility. "Hips, shoulders, knees, we're also seeing a lot...
krcgtv.com
Man charged with the shooting death of girlfriend hearing rescheduled
Jefferson City — The man charged with the shooting death of his girlfriend appeared in Cole County Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The hearing was rescheduled for February 28, 2023, at 1:00 pm. In November 2022, prosecutors charged Wilber with Involuntary Manslaughter and Armed Criminal Action for...
krcgtv.com
Tolton scores season high in blowout win over St. Mary's
Columbia — If you're a fan of offense, you're going to enjoy watching highlights from Father Tolton's 95-74 win over St. Mary's. Zay Wilson led the way for Tolton with 30 points. Check out the highlights above!
Comments / 0