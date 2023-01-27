Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement. APCC’s 25th Annual New Year Celebration. February 25, 2023, 11 am to 6 pm. Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall. Mongolian food, Filipino food, Fijian food, Samoan food, and more! Come to our FREE Annual New Year Celebration and tantalize your taste buds with a variety of dishes from many different countries and cultures! If there is a reason to come to an event hungry this is it. At APCC, we just LOVE food!

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO