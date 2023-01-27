ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police suspect foul play in 3 missing persons cases since 2019

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police say they suspect foul play in three missing persons cases in the Puna area over the last four years. It’s unclear, however, if the cases are related. The missing individuals are:. Jarryd Lee Kalanihuli Ah Quin, 37, who was reported missing in October...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Judges dismiss themselves from Hilo double homicide case

Following a hearing on Friday, Big Island Judge Peter Kubota and Judge Henry Nakamoto recused, or dismissed, themselves from the Joshua Ho case. He's the grandson accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, long time business owners of Big Island Delights.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Man charged with kidnapping Big Island teen appears in court

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the man charged with kidnapping a Big Island teenager in September, appeared in court on Thursday morning. Court documents, released after Mahi’s arrest, told of the frightening 22 hours that the teen was held captive. According to court documents, Mahi threatened the teen and her boyfriend with a knife, […]
HILO, HI
CBS News

Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape released

Honolulu — - A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn't commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be "released from his shackles immediately," Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted tears, applause and hugs in the Hilo courtroom for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Parker School in Waimea breaks ground on multi-million dollar learning facility

Parker School broke ground on a new 21,000-square-foot multi-use facility last week that will include classroom space, a gym and a robotics lab. School leaders and members of the community held a Hawaiian blessing ceremony for The SMART Center on Jan. 26. This $16 million capital improvement project on Parker’s 20-acre Waimea campus is the largest in the school’s 47-year history.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo’s music festival Hoʻolauleʻa returned with 20 bands, food, thousands of revelers

Music floated through the calm air at the Hele gas station on Kaʻūmana Drive in Hilo, enticing people as far as a mile away to join the party unfolding on Bayfront. More than 20 bands were featured throughout the night on four stages, playing eclectic music that everyone could enjoy, while just as many vendors, if not more, sold ono (delicious) food and merchandise.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public input sought on Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street project

Department of Public Works, along with Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management will be holding a community meeting to discuss the upcoming road, water and sewer work related to the Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street Rehabilitation project. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
WAIMEA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy