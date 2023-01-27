Read full article on original website
Hawaii Island police suspect foul play in 3 missing persons cases since 2019
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police say they suspect foul play in three missing persons cases in the Puna area over the last four years. It’s unclear, however, if the cases are related. The missing individuals are:. Jarryd Lee Kalanihuli Ah Quin, 37, who was reported missing in October...
Big Island detectives continue investigations into three Puna missing persons cases
Detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department are continuing their investigations in three cases involving missing people from Puna during the past few years. Although not confirmed, police do suspect foul play might be involved in each of the cases. The three missing people are:. 37-year-old Jarryd Lee Kalanihuli Ah...
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
Hawaii County Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and pit bull. ‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman. The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is...
Investigation underway after Hawaii Island police officer fatally shoots pit bull
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and a pit bull in Pahala over the weekend. Hawaii County’s new police chief plans to release body camera footage of the incident on Saturday. According to officials, shortly before 5 p.m., two officers went to...
Jail policies same after Hilo inmate beating; but state’s security cameras being improved
HONOLULU — Following the brutal beating of an inmate by four corrections officers in 2015 at Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center in Hilo, no facility policy changes were made in relation to the incident. The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety says its policies and procedures are proven, evidence-based and...
Judges dismiss themselves from Hilo double homicide case
Following a hearing on Friday, Big Island Judge Peter Kubota and Judge Henry Nakamoto recused, or dismissed, themselves from the Joshua Ho case. He's the grandson accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, long time business owners of Big Island Delights.
County: Maui firefighter sucked into storm drain remains in critical condition
Hawaii County Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and pit bull. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. Under pilot, some repeat law-breakers in Chinatown are being given a choice: Jail or treatment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The idea is...
Man charged with kidnapping Big Island teen appears in court
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the man charged with kidnapping a Big Island teenager in September, appeared in court on Thursday morning. Court documents, released after Mahi’s arrest, told of the frightening 22 hours that the teen was held captive. According to court documents, Mahi threatened the teen and her boyfriend with a knife, […]
Man wrongfully convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder could be compensated by the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for Dana Ireland’s real killer is already underway. Hawaii County Police and prosecutors said they are awaiting the results of analysis on a DNA sample from the 1991 murder scene in Puna. The Hawaii Innocence Project contracted a private lab to do the testing.
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape released
Honolulu — - A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn't commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be "released from his shackles immediately," Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted tears, applause and hugs in the Hilo courtroom for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing...
Blessing for long-awaited tiny home village to help homeless on Big Island
The overcast weather Thursday morning didnʻt dampen the excitement surrounding the groundbreaking of Kukuiola, the long-waited tiny home village and assessment center to help the homeless on the west side of the Big Island. “This is a very awesome day,” Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth told the crowd. “This...
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
Parker School in Waimea breaks ground on multi-million dollar learning facility
Parker School broke ground on a new 21,000-square-foot multi-use facility last week that will include classroom space, a gym and a robotics lab. School leaders and members of the community held a Hawaiian blessing ceremony for The SMART Center on Jan. 26. This $16 million capital improvement project on Parker’s 20-acre Waimea campus is the largest in the school’s 47-year history.
Learn more about Hawai’i County’s Planning Department at Waimea Community Association meeting
Hawai’i County Planning Director Zendo Kern will speak at the upcoming Waimea Community Association on various topics including community development plans and the ever-evolving online application process for building permits, EPIC. The meeting will take place on Feb. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Kern will discuss his department’s...
East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
Hilo’s music festival Hoʻolauleʻa returned with 20 bands, food, thousands of revelers
Music floated through the calm air at the Hele gas station on Kaʻūmana Drive in Hilo, enticing people as far as a mile away to join the party unfolding on Bayfront. More than 20 bands were featured throughout the night on four stages, playing eclectic music that everyone could enjoy, while just as many vendors, if not more, sold ono (delicious) food and merchandise.
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
Public input sought on Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street project
Department of Public Works, along with Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management will be holding a community meeting to discuss the upcoming road, water and sewer work related to the Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street Rehabilitation project. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information...
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
