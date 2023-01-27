Read full article on original website
Southern Miss is an R1 University! What Does It Mean?
What do Harvard University and Southern Miss have in common? They are both listed as R1 universities! Here at Southern Miss, we are proud to hold such a prestigious ranking. It is one that does not come easily! In this post we aim to explain exactly what an R1 research benchmark is and why it is important to our students!
ourmshome.com
So, Tell Me…Who Was Wayne Lee?
Much makes Wayne Lee’s Grocery and Market unique from its radio commercials to the story behind the store. Its comical commercials on local WRBE Radio aren’t just catchy quips; they offer insight into the grocery company’s commitment to the community. In the advertisements, local radio celebrities Lindsey Whittaker and her mother Jackie Shirley portray Ethel and her friend discussing a shopping experience at the big box store down the street. The ads give a quick script about what sets Wayne Lee’s apart from big chains. The funny spoof states the friendly folks at Wayne Lee’s don’t make you check out your own groceries, and they don’t make you show a proof of purchase when you exit the building.
WDAM-TV
How consistency helped one Hattiesburg man exceed his fitness goal
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Determination, sweat, and heavy lifting are all part of Bo Kilsby’s everyday life now. “There are no shortcuts,” Kilsby said. “There’s no easy way to lose weight.”. This was the mindset after realizing his health was at stake…weighing nearly 400 pounds in...
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 South
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. An early morning wreck at Hwy 49 North and the Shell Station intersection occurred. Avoid area if possible to allow emergency...
WLBT
Jones County fire units deal with brush fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A brush fire consumed an estimated 100 acres in Jones County Saturday, but volunteer firefighters were able to save homes in the Holly Ridge subdivision. Firefighters from Glade, M & M, Powers, Ovett and Moselle volunteer fire departments were on scene for more than four...
WLOX
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Sawmill Restaurant provided entertainment and a positive gathering space for the people of Stone County. People like store owner Ms. Sew N’ Sew’s Quilt Shop owner Deana Cooley and her family still remember the first day they stepped inside the restaurant. “We...
WLOX
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
