Snow Hill, NC

DAR recognizes Mewborn for Tuscorora work

By The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution gave its Community Service Award to a Snow Hill man his ongoing efforts to preserve the heritage of the Tuscarora people.

George L. Mewborn was nominated by members of Greenville’s Susanna Coutanch Evans chapter for his preservation efforts and work to educate school children and the public about the tribe’s history and contributions to life in eastern North Carolina.

A graduate of Wake Forest University, Mewborn taught English language arts for 37 years in the Greene and Wayne county school systems and was named teacher of the year in each county, the chapter reported in a news release.

He was instrumental in helping preserve the site of Fort Neoheroka, where the Tuscarora fought their last battle against the colonists in 1713. He and his family sponsored the construction of a monument to recognize the site and hosted the visiting delegation of Tuscarora leaders from New York state in 2013 to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the battle.

Mewborn has presented numerous school and community programs about the Tuscarora and is working with the Greene County Museum to secure funding for a Tuscarora Trail in eastern North Carolina.

In approving the nomination, DAR National Community Service Chairperson Larry Hines noted that Mewborn’s dedicated commitment to history, artifacts and site preservation would leave a permanent legacy that is rich and unique.

