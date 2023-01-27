PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man walking to his car in West Philadelphia was ambushed and shot by an individual who pulled up alongside him. The Philadelphia Police Department reported last Monday, at around 11:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim in the area of 1500 North 53rd Street in a blue Lincoln Navigator. The suspect stopped the Lincoln in the road, got out of the vehicle and walked over to shoot the man as he approached his car which was parked along the street here. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital The post Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO