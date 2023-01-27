Read full article on original website
Main Line Media News
Norristown woman, mother of gun trafficker, draws prison for doing son’s ‘dirty work’
NORRISTOWN — The mother of the mastermind behind a multi-county gun trafficking network has joined her son in prison for facilitating the illegal sale of firearms during a scheme that prosecutors said allowed her to do “the dirty work” her son couldn’t do while he was behind bars.
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Adults and 11 Juveniles Arrested For Gun Store Burglaries
Two adults and 11 juveniles were arrested for multiple gun store robberies in Montgomery and Bucks Counties. This announcement was made last week by authorities in both counties. 93 guns were stolen and only 33 were recovered. That means 60guns are on the streets and they are in stolen status.
Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say
Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
Allentown Footchase Leads To Arrest
A man sits in a Lehigh County jail cell following a brief pursuit with police in Allentown, authorities say. City police witnessed a man draw a handgun during an argument near South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street just after midnight on Sunday Jan. 29, the department said in a statement.
Main Line Media News
Two accused in Pottstown fatal shooting make first appearances in county court
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia teenager entered not guilty pleas to homicide-related charges in connection with the alleged gunshot slaying of a man during what prosecutors alleged was a botched robbery attempt of another male in Pottstown. Jahme Barnes, 17, of the 1000 block of West Cambria Street, making her...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania man wanted for exposing himself to women, juveniles inside Hobby Lobby, police say
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Police in a Pennsylvania county have released the photo of a man they say exposed himself to several victims earlier this month. Surveillance shows the suspect entering the Hobby Lobby on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Northampton County on January 20. Once inside, he exposed himself to numerous...
Main Line Media News
Philadelphia man sent to prison for role in gun trafficking network
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for at least a dozen years for his involvement in a gun trafficking organization that used straw purchase schemes to purchase and resell more than three dozen firearms to others in a three-county area. Tyrone V. Gresham, 26, of the...
Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops
ALLENTOWN, PA – Police in Allentown responding to a disturbance call on Sunday ended up chasing down a man armed with a gun. In the area of South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street, Officer Cody Gonzalez of the Allentown Police Department observed a disturbance between individuals on Sunday at approximately 12:16 AM. While investigating the incident, an officer witnessed an adult male pulling out a handgun. He proceeded to run from the officer. The adult male discarded a firearm which was recovered. The firearm had an obliterated serial number. The suspect was located near the scene and apprehended. James The post Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Driver Strikes and Kills Man, Flees on Foot, Police Say
A driver struck and killed a man in North Philadelphia and then fled the scene on foot, according to police. Police told NBC10 the driver of a red Tesla was speeding and crashed into a man in his 30's who was crossing the street along the 1700 block of Hunting Park Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man walking to his car in West Philadelphia was ambushed and shot by an individual who pulled up alongside him. The Philadelphia Police Department reported last Monday, at around 11:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim in the area of 1500 North 53rd Street in a blue Lincoln Navigator. The suspect stopped the Lincoln in the road, got out of the vehicle and walked over to shoot the man as he approached his car which was parked along the street here. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital The post Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATM explodes in another theft attempt in Philadelphia
Police found the ATM blown up on the sidewalk.
Daily Local News
Crime in Chester County down 10 percent in past 3 years, records show
WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.
Upper Darby mayor issues statement after arrest on suspicion of DUI
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer has issued a statement following her arrest on suspicion of DUI last week. Keffer says she is being treated for alcohol addiction after police pulled her over last Thursday night in Upper Chichester Township.Police say she was driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight, and they smelled alcohol on her breath. On Monday, Keffer released a statement apologizing to the people of Upper Darby. "As Mayor of Upper Darby, I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face...
High-speed chase led to crash, drugs on Pa. turnpike at Breezewood
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase led to a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Breezewood exit where drugs were then reportedly found, state troopers report. Troopers said they were on the Pa. Turnpike just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 when they spotted a dark-colored car, driven by a man later […]
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Arrest DE Man After Casino Confrontation
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 37-year-old New Castle DE man has been arrested on several charges involving disruptive behavior while he was seated earlier this month at a blackjack table on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Jan. 29, 2023).
Man killed in fatal shooting in parking lot of Pa. store: report
A man who was shot to death outside a store in Philadelphia over the weekend has been identified, according to a report from NBC10. The shooting happened on Saturday morning when police responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue for a report of a person with a gun.
WGAL
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
wesb.com
Two Fugitives Arrested for Bethlehem Manslaughter
A Bethlehem, Pa woman and a Friendship man were arrested as fugitives in connection with a Bethlehem involuntary manslaughter case Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer and 25-year-old Christian R. Brewster on a fugitive of justice warrant issued out of Pennsylvania after a felony traffic stop in Ellicottville.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher
Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
