Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Louisiana bar

By Ariel Salk, Allison Bruhl
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive.

According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit and killed by a vehicle on Jan. 15.

Four suspects were arrested in the case. Suspects were identified by investigators as Casen Carver, 18; Kaivon Washington, 18; Everett Lee, 27; and a 17-year-old unnamed minor. Washington and the 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Lee were charged with principal to third-degree rape.

Tigerland bar Reggie’s had its liquor license suspended in the wake of the investigation.

The attorney representing the owner of Reggie’s said Tuesday, “The owner of Reggie’s has fully cooperated with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the East Baton Rouge ABC office since their first requests for assistance in their ongoing investigations and will continue to do so.”

