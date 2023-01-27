For Charlie Kojis, being funny comes by facing his—and likely many of his audiences’—fears. “I think good comedy,the Madison-based comedian explains, “is usually going to come from a starting point of what you really care about, and I personally find more comedy in what I'm afraid of rather than what I'm excited about.” He adds, "I think it's an easy entry point to having relatable comedy since we're all afraid of the same things on some level: being embarrassed, failing, not having made the most of your life and then running out of time. When you start asking why something makes you uncomfortable and you uncover some funny realizations in that process.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO