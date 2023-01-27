Read full article on original website
Gabriel Yeager, Director of Public Space Initiatives, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21
Before moving to Milwaukee to attend UW-Milwaukee’s School of Architecture + Urban Planning in 2014, I reached out to Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, while still as a high school intern for the Rochester Downtown Alliance in Minnesota. She graciously agreed to meet with me at her office, which was then located at St. John’s Cathedral, while I was in town for my entrance exams. Having set my aspirations to work in the downtown drive in high school, Beth and I instantly connected over our shared passion for revitalizing the heart of our communities. I was 18 when I started my internship with BID #21 and have been incredibly grateful for Beth who has guided me both personally and professionally over the past nine years.
MSO Continues Water Festival with Baroque Program
The Milwaukee Symphony audience was treated to an all-Baroque program this weekend, the second of a three-part Water Festival, under the baton of guest conductor Nicholas McGegan, hailing from the U.K. Water imagery featured heavily in the opening piece, Rameau’s Suite from Naïs, which traced a romance between the Roman...
Charlie Kojis Faces Fear with Comedy
For Charlie Kojis, being funny comes by facing his—and likely many of his audiences’—fears. “I think good comedy,the Madison-based comedian explains, “is usually going to come from a starting point of what you really care about, and I personally find more comedy in what I'm afraid of rather than what I'm excited about.” He adds, "I think it's an easy entry point to having relatable comedy since we're all afraid of the same things on some level: being embarrassed, failing, not having made the most of your life and then running out of time. When you start asking why something makes you uncomfortable and you uncover some funny realizations in that process.”
Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 64: Bobby Hill
This time on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comedian Bobby Hill onto the show. The two talk about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who used the Stop Woke Act to prevent African American Studies in his state. Oh, and he did it in front of a sign that read "Florida - The Education State" as well. The two also talk about Bobby's latest comedic endeavors, including the next Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live show on February 11. Check it out!
X-Ray Arcade Offers an Evening of Killer Crocodiles, Apes and Other Animals
Cudahy’s X-Ray Arcade, along with Severin Films and Video Vomit (which hosts periodic VHS nights at the venue) is presenting a screening of an unusual trio of killer animal horror (a genre sometimes referred to as “natural horror”) films, an event they’re calling “Animals and Vendors Attack” on February 10.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 539 New Cases, No Deaths
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 539 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 496 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,444 new cases, and a 7-day average of 5,572 cases per day. In 2021, 720 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,294 cases per day.
