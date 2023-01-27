Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Biden touts $292M grant for tunnel under Hudson River
President Joe Biden visited New York City on Tuesday to highlight a $292 million grant to build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey. Biden touts $292M grant for tunnel under Hudson River. President Joe Biden visited New York City on Tuesday to...
pix11.com
Surviving waking nightmares with Dr. Dream
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Believe it or not, your nightmares can benefit your healing, your health and your overall wellness. In her vulnerable new memoir, dream expert Kelly Sullivan Walden – AKA Dr. Dream – explores how each of the unexpected mishaps in our waking lives can take us on a journey to self-exploration to turn the tragic into magic.
pix11.com
Brooklyn middle school students produce live newscast
Every day, students at the NY Harbor Middle School produce a live morning newscast. They touch on topics ranging from food insecurity to environmental justice. The students are creating positive social change in their neighborhood. Brooklyn middle school students produce live newscast. Every day, students at the NY Harbor Middle...
pix11.com
Video games for mental health
Video games have gotten a bad rap in the past, but recent studies show gaming could help benefit a player's mental health. Video games have gotten a bad rap in the past, but recent studies show gaming could help benefit a player's mental health. Queens community pays tribute to Tyre...
pix11.com
Supports key to keeping NYC kids safe: DOE chancellor
Offering New York City kids better support systems is key to keeping them on the right path and away from the violent crime increasingly touching young lives, Department of Education Chancellor David Banks told PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday. Supports key to keeping NYC kids safe: DOE chancellor. Offering New...
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
pix11.com
Biden visiting NYC to tout $292M grant, rail project
President Joe Biden will visit New York City on Tuesday to showcase a $292 million mega grant to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a nationwide push on infrastructure. Biden visiting NYC to tout $292M grant, rail project.
pix11.com
NJ FamilyCare reimbursement rate increases
New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced a combined $30 million in funding to substantially increase NJ FamilyCare's reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care. NJ FamilyCare reimbursement rate increases. New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced a combined $30 million in funding to substantially increase NJ FamilyCare's...
pix11.com
Migrants continue to protest move from Midtown hotel
The clock is ticking for the dozens of asylum seekers who have chosen to camp out on the sidewalk in front of the Watson Hotel on West 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Migrants continue to protest move from Midtown hotel. The clock is ticking for the dozens of asylum seekers...
pix11.com
NYC advocates want gas stoves replaced with electric
A new study of public housing residents in the Bronx found reductions in indoor air pollution after replacing their gas stoves with electric. NYC advocates want gas stoves replaced with electric. A new study of public housing residents in the Bronx found reductions in indoor air pollution after replacing their...
pix11.com
Brooklyn Banks skatepark construction project to start in spring
A once popular spot for skateboarders in New York City is making a comeback. Brooklyn Banks skatepark construction project to …. A once popular spot for skateboarders in New York City is making a comeback. Powerball jackpot climbs to $653M after no winner. The Powerball jackpot has now reached $653...
pix11.com
Teen shot dead in East Harlem
The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols. Migrants fight to stay at Manhattan hotel. The city wants...
pix11.com
Harlem waterfront to get new tourist attractions
The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Newark: sources. A child was killed...
pix11.com
Robbers fire gun inside 7-Eleven in Manhattan
Two suspects robbed a Manhattan 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, police said. The thieves fired a gun at the floor and stole cash from the register. Two suspects robbed a Manhattan 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, police said. The thieves fired a gun at the floor and stole cash from the register.
pix11.com
Beat winter blues with physical therapy
Winter blues" is a term used to described that down feeling some people experience during the cold winter weather. And physical therapy could be the key to feeling better. Winter blues" is a term used to described that down feeling some people experience during the cold winter weather. And physical therapy could be the key to feeling better.
pix11.com
Sun and clouds mix, with chance of a shower in NY, NJ
Folks in New York and New Jersey should look for a mix of sun and clouds along with light winds on Monday. Sun and clouds mix, with chance of a shower in NY, …. Folks in New York and New Jersey should look for a mix of sun and clouds along with light winds on Monday.
pix11.com
Some snow possible, bitter cold to end the week
While the region has been without measurable since March of last year, the streak may break; temperatures may be cold enough for snow to stick, even if it would just be a dusting or so. We are looking at frigid temperatures to close out the week. Some snow possible, bitter...
pix11.com
Man who tossed Molotov cocktail at synagogue sought
Authorities say they are looking for a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in New Jersey. Police in Bloomfield in Essex County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid. Man who tossed...
pix11.com
‘Eating From Our Roots’ cookbook takes you around the globe
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nutritionist Maya Feller takes you on a culinary trip around the world with her newest cookbook. The registered dietitian joined New York Living on Tuesday to talk about her new cookbook, called “Eating from Our Roots: 80+ Healthy Home-Cooked Favorites from Cultures Around the World.” Watch the video player for the full interview.
pix11.com
Mild start to workweek with chance of showers in NY, NJ
New York City’s unseasonably mild January continued on Sunday as temperatures rose into the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 53 degrees, which is 13 degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 26th day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures.
Comments / 1