Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Breaking: Greenetrack CEO Says Bingo Hall Will Permanently Close
Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said Tuesday that his long-running Greene County bingo hall will close its doors permanently. Winn confirmed the news in a call with the Tuscaloosa Thread, stating the closure will be effective as of Wednesday, February 1, but did not share what led to the decision to shut down.
Look: We Found The Cheapest Eggs For Sale in West Alabama!
It's no secret that egg prices are out of control, not only in Alabama but in the United States. People across the country are fed up with high egg prices. There was a post I saw saying that egg prices in New York were around $9!. Not only have there...
This Perry County Alabama Home is Perfect for Fishing, Hunting
The highest price home on the market in Perry County Alabama is the perfect spot for outdoor lovers. It has 72 acres of property, fenced-in pastures, a running creek, trails, a pond, and nearly 30 acres of timber. Home life is quiet and easy in Centreville, Alabama. The home was...
Early Work Begins on Tuscaloosa’s ‘Transformational’ $66 Million McWright’s Ferry Road Extension
Workers took the first steps toward transforming northern Tuscaloosa last week as they laid the groundwork for the extension of McWright's Ferry Road, mayor Walt Maddox said Thursday. In his weekly Mayor's Minute message, Maddox touted what the project will mean for Tuscaloosa residents living north of the Black Warrior...
Dedication Hosted Monday for Soon-to-Come Freedom Farm Children’s Home in Coker
Tuscaloosa county community members gathered to celebrate the dedication of the Freedom Farm in Coker, which will house abused, abandoned and at-risk children once completed. The Freedom Farm is a Christian-based home that will give children in foster care through the Department of Human Resources a safe haven with parents that will teach and guide them to maturity.
Chase Ends in West Tuscaloosa Cemetery After Walmart Shoplifting Suspect Flees Northport Police
A Tuesday morning police chase ended inside a cemetery in West Tuscaloosa after a woman accused of shoplifting at the Walmart in Northport fled officers trying to stop her there. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were made aware of possible shoplifting at the...
“Good Dog” Dog Park, Pet Resort and Beer Bar Now Open in Tuscaloosa
A massive new pet resort, boarding house and fenced-in dog park is open now in Tuscaloosa alongside a modest beer bar for the hounds' human handlers. Good Dog Bar and Dog Park is above all else a family affair, owned and managed locally by brothers Clint and Dillon Carmichael and their father Dan Carmichael.
Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs
The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
This Unique Sports League Is Making Noise In Tuscaloosa
Have you ever thought about the games you play at tailgates as sports?. There are certain games that have just become a standard at most tailgates. One of my favorite tailgate games seems to be getting more popular by the day. There are even professional players who aren't even adults yet making a name for themselves within this sport.
Over 800 TCS Students Participate In TCS’s “What’s Your E?” Event
Friday, January 27th, Tuscaloosa City Schools held a unique event aimed at Tuscaloosa 8th graders which served over 800 students. The event is called "What's Your E?" and it encourages Tuscaloosa City School, 8th graders to start figuring out what they'd like to do and how they can be successful after high school.
Two Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Incident that Caused Multiple Car Crash on Skyland Boulevard
The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced the arrest of two men in connection with a car theft that caused a multiple car accident and drew a large police presence to Skyland Boulevard Monday afternoon. A release from TPD said investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division received information that a truck stolen...
Central Elemntary’s Rising Star Character Student of the Month: Adrian Gaspar-Felipe
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama and Child Abuse Prevention Services, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series.
West Alabama Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized, State Police Investigating
Local and state police are investigating a Sunday shooting in Greene County that left one man dead and another hospitalized. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in west Alabama, said its State Bureau of Investigation was contacted after a predawn shooting in Boligee Sunday morning.
Alabama Basketball Still on Pace for Storybook Season
The Alabama men's basketball team fell to the Oklahoma Sooners in blowout fashion on Saturday. The Sooners dominated the game from start to finish, punishing the Crimson Tide with physicality and a scorching hot offensive performance. With the 93-69 loss, Alabama (18-3, 8-0) lost its No. 2 ranking in the...
Shelton State to Host Resource Workshop for Military and Veterans Members Tuesday
A state-wide resource council is sponsoring a workshop Tuesday for active military members, veterans and their families to expose them to various opportunities available at Shelton State Community College. According to a release , the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils will partner with community colleges throughout the...
Tuscaloosa Police Arrest 2 Alleged Traffickers With Large Amount of Fentanyl and Meth Friday
A man and woman accused of trafficking deadly drugs were arrested in Tuscaloosa County Friday as part of an ongoing narcotics operation there, a police spokesperson told the Thread. Both suspects were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and the man was also accused of trafficking fentanyl. A spokesperson for the West...
Jalen Hurts Set To Take Part In History-Making Super Bowl
Super Bowl 57 is set for Sunday, February 12 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Bama fans all over are rejoicing in support of all of the Alabama players that will play in this year's Super Bowl game. According to 24/7 Sports, four former Crimson Tide players will suit up for Superbowl....
Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Has Passed Away
Sad news from Birmingham native and comedian Rickey Smiley came today as he posted a video sharing that his son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away. In the video posted to his Instagram account, Rickey Smiley shared,. "I just have bad news this morning. I'm on my way to the airport...
Jalen Hurts, The First Bama QB To Start In The SB Since When?!
It's official: Alabama will again have multiple former football players in the Super Bowl this year. The big game is set for Sunday, February 12th, 2023 between the Philidelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Once again, the Crimson Tide will have multiple former players playing in the Superbowl. According...
