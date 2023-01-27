Sir Elton John has set a new record for the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. Billboard reports the piano legend’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” has grossed $817.9 million over 278 shows so far, bypassing the previous record held by Ed Sheeran’s 258-date The Divide Tour ($776.4 million). In terms of total tickets, John has sold 5.3 million tickets since the farewell trek began in 2018 — well behind Sheeran (8.9 million in 2017-19), U2 (2009-11), The Rolling Stones (’94-’95), Coldplay (2016-17) and Guns N’ Roses (2016-19). Still, John is expected to move up to fourth on the all-time ticket sales list and pass $900 million before his final show. It also means the Rocket Man’s September performance at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse is a part of rock-and-roll history.

1 DAY AGO