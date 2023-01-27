Read full article on original website
‘The Curse of Oak Island’ ep 2: Time, TV, free live stream, recap
“The Curse of Oak Island” is back with more exciting discoveries involving Lot 5. The new episode titled “Oh, Well!” airs on Tuesday, January 31 at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel. A live stream of the episode can be found on Philo (free trial), Sling (half of your first month), and other live-streaming services listed below.
‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ ep 5: Time, TV, free live stream, recap
“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” is just getting more dramatic as each episode passes. After a night that ended in a huge fight on their latest episode, the teen moms are recovering with an emotional session with Coach B. The newest episode airs on Tuesday, January 31 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. A live stream of the episode can be found on Philo (free trial), fuboTV (free trial), and more live streaming services listed below.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Twitter praised the player for what he said.
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Elton John tour sets record; Michael Jackson biopic; Showtime changes name: Buzz
Sir Elton John has set a new record for the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. Billboard reports the piano legend’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” has grossed $817.9 million over 278 shows so far, bypassing the previous record held by Ed Sheeran’s 258-date The Divide Tour ($776.4 million). In terms of total tickets, John has sold 5.3 million tickets since the farewell trek began in 2018 — well behind Sheeran (8.9 million in 2017-19), U2 (2009-11), The Rolling Stones (’94-’95), Coldplay (2016-17) and Guns N’ Roses (2016-19). Still, John is expected to move up to fourth on the all-time ticket sales list and pass $900 million before his final show. It also means the Rocket Man’s September performance at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse is a part of rock-and-roll history.
Super Bowl commercials: The 9 biggest ads to watch for this year
2023 Super Bowl commercials are starting to appear online, with more than a week before the NFL championship game. Which brand will reign supreme?. Several companies have released teasers featuring celebrity cameos like Rob Gronkowski, Sarah McLachlan, Serena Williams, Dave Grohl, Missy Elliott, Jack Harlow, Anna Faris, and Sarah McLachlan. Then there’s whatever M&M’s is doing, which is obviously a stunt after suspending its iconic spokescandies and making Maya Rudolph the face (and apparently the name) of the chocolate candy that melts in your mouth, not in your hand.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dies at 64; more: Buzz
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dies at 64. “The Addams Family” star Lisa Loring is dead at 64, her daughter confirmed to Variety. Loring, who played the original Wednesday Addams on the black-and-white sitcom, died Saturday after suffering a stroke and “went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.” Loring, who also appeared on “As the World Turns,” was the first actress to play Wednesday from 1964 to 1966, starting when she was 6 years old, and reprised the character in 1977′s “Halloween with the New Addams Family.”
