Now this guy is a “Karen”! Obviously has nothing better to do than stalk people (officers) who actually have real jobs….go get a job Karen, and let the officers do their job.
I've seen this on gge streets way to much. officers do have a power trip. learn the applicable laws before putting them onto the streets. slapping his phone away should cost him his jib as a "professional peace officer of the law". they are here to protect and serve us as the people and we feel a right to stand against abuse of power by documentation. that makesghem uncomfortable and this is the end result. why? why so they have a problem with this man protecting the rights of others when this is the cause and or result of people who are deemed responsible for our safety. yeah no thank you. I'd rather police ourselves.
