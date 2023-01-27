Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
My 4 Favorite Stocks Right Now
Streaming technology veteran Roku has faced struggles, but the long-term business opportunity is as inspiring as ever. Investing in Amazon now is a smart move to catch the upcoming rocket launch. Duolingo has a solid business model and is well-positioned for long-term online education market growth. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
1 Potentially Explosive Warren Buffett Stock Down 62% to Buy
Buffett is best known as a value investor, but there are also some intriguing growth stocks in the Berkshire portfolio. Snowflake provides key tools that are pushing the data-analytics revolution forward. Snowflake's category-leading services and usage-based billing model could power tremendous growth over the next decade. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Here Are 4 Stocks I've Already Bought in 2023
Even though his stock portfolio dropped by more than 20% in 2022, this Fool is extremely optimistic about some of the bargains he's been seeing in the market. Shortly after New Year’s Day, he made a deposit into a brokerage account and bought four stocks. All of these are...
Motley Fool
Is It Too Late to Buy Lucid Group Stock?
Lucid’s stock soared amid speculation of a takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The PIF already owns nearly two-thirds of Lucid, and the Saudi government has been funding its expansion plans. The potential rewards outweigh the near-term risks at these levels. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
1 Underrated Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy in 2023
Take-Two's valuation slumped amid macroeconomic pressures and the evaporation of pandemic-driven tailwinds. But the company's core business looks strong, and it has major growth catalysts on the horizon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
2 Terrific Growth Stocks That Doubled and Could Climb Higher
Shares of e-commerce stocks have been marching higher in response to signs of a soft landing for the U.S. economy. Shopify is up 112% from its 52-week low, but its valuation is still a lot lower than it looks on the surface. Etsy has gained around 106% since hitting its...
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today
Plug Power announced a long-term supply agreement for fuel cell parts with a British supplier. Plug says this deal will help ensure it hits its target of generating $20 billion in sales by 2030. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
1 Top Crypto Stock With 100% Upside, According to Wall Street
BTIG analyst Mark Palmer thinks Coinbase stock will hit $110. His optimistic target is based on Coinbase's gaining market share. Investors should view any price estimate with some skepticism. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Visa or Mastercard?
Mastercard's business is more diversified internationally. The companies posted nearly identical results last quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Small-Cap Company That Reminds Me of CrowdStrike Stock
CrowdStrike has many products that it can upsell to its customers, and this is what's been happening. In the same way, Olo's customers are only using a fraction of its available services, providing the company plenty of revenue upside long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Up Over 10% in 2023 That Remain Screaming Buys
However, investors are beginning to regain their faith in tech stocks. With exciting developments ahead, now is an excellent time to invest in AMD and Alphabet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Fortunes Turn for Short-Sellers in 2023
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool
Why General Motors Stock Jumped Today
The company found a novel way to bolster its lithium supplies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
A New Bull Market Could Arrive in February: 3 Stocks to Buy Now
Alphabet has a good chance of rebounding more than most tech stocks in 2023. Amazon's valuation looks especially attractive based on its expected free cash flow generation. Vertex Pharmaceuticals should perform well whether or not a bull market is on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
3 Juicy Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy in February
Ares Capital offers an ultra-high dividend yield funded by lending to midsize companies. Enbridge is a midstream energy leader with predictable cash flow and an exceptional dividend. AbbVie is a Dividend King with an attractive dividend and solid long-term growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Intel Just Sounded a Warning Bell. Here's What It Means for Nvidia and AMD Stocks.
Intel reported disappointing results, blaming a slowing economy. Perhaps more importantly, management said it expects the slowdown in the data center market to persist well into 2023. Both Nvidia and AMD rely heavily on their data center segments, so upcoming results could suffer. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Cathie Wood is a long-term believer in Tesla, and her firm Ark Invest has a lofty price target for the stock. Shopify is trading at its cheapest valuation in years, and it remains a top-10 holding across Ark's exchange-traded funds. The streaming industry has plenty of long-term upside, and Roku...
Motley Fool
Will Amazon Become a $2 Trillion Company in 2023?
After nearly reaching a $2 trillion valuation in 2021, Amazon's market cap is just over $1 trillion after the downturn. Amazon has a ton of near-term headwinds, but plenty of long-term growth catalysts. Will the company's business, and stock price, rebound sharply in 2023?. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Why Spotify Stock Surged Today
Spotify sees its user base growing to 500 million in the first quarter. CEO Daniel Ek wants to bolster the company's profitability by cutting costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
