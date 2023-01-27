Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
Local doctor reacts to coming end of COVID emergency declarations
PEORIA, Ill. – Is it a good idea for the Biden Administration to end the U.S.’ COVID-19 emergency declarations in May as the rest of the world sees a continued surge in new cases?. Doctor Doug Kasper with the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria says...
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Chief Responds To Criticism By Jelani Day's Mother
After being taken to task for her department's handling of the Jelani Day death investigation, Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has released a response to 103.9 WLPO News. Raymond says all departments involved have worked tirelessly since Jelani Day's disappearance on August 24, 2021. She says since it's an ongoing investigation, no law enforcement agency can publicly or should publicly comment on any part of the investigation. Raymond says Day's case is a priority for all agencies involved and says “We are also committed to continuing to provide Jelani's family with all information that we are at liberty to disclose”.
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
starvedrock.media
Jelani Day's Mother Calls Out Peru Mayor And Police Chief For Alleged Inaction
There was a united front showing up big at Monday night's Peru City Council meeting. Family members of the late Jelani Day showed up to city hall while hundreds watched the meeting on Facebook, leaving comments on the city's Facebook page of “Justice for Jelani Day”. Day was pulled from the Illinois River in Peru in September of 2021. A task force was put together to investigate his death but has largely stayed silent in releasing any new information.
24/7 emergency helicopter service coming to Whiteside County
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — In a medical emergency, every second counts — which is why OSF Healthcare is bringing its 24/7 emergency helicopter service to Whiteside County Airport. Once the program is implemented, physicians, hospital personnel, emergency medical services, fire personnel, police, emergency management agencies and 911 dispatch centers will be able to request a Life Flight.
Workers rally as St. Margaret's Health - Peru closes temporarily
PERU, Illinois — St. Margaret's Health - Peru closed its doors Saturday morning leaving its workers suddenly without a job. "It's just devastating," Radiologic Technologist Ana Arteaga told News 8's Collin Riviello. "Our whole world changed in one day. I mean they just told us eight days ago, they didn't give us much time to wrap our heads around it."
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
starvedrock.media
Peru City Council Drops Dog Ban At Baker Lake
Walkers, joggers and cyclists at Baker Lake in Peru will now be joined by dogs. After years of dogs being banned from all city parks, the Peru City Council has voted to allow dogs on leashes at Baker Lake. The decision wasn't unanimous with Aldermen Jeff Ballard and Dave Waldorf voting against the change.
WGNtv.com
Feds: Joliet restaurant, catering company violated child labor laws
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet restaurant and catering company is being accused of violating federal child labor laws. Federal investigators allege Syl’s Restaurant and Lounge, also known as Premier Events & Banquets Inc., violated child labor laws limiting the number of hours that 14 and 15-year-old employees can work.
starvedrock.media
Penguin Plunge In Ottawa Raises More Than $50K
A fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Ottawa appears to be a success. Organizers say more than $50,000 was raised at the annual Penguin Plunge. Brave individuals took a chilly dip Saturday after raising money to have the honor of plunging. It happened at Skydive Chicago. The Penguin Plunge started...
starvedrock.media
Apology Issued In New St. Margaret's Health Message
As time keeps on ticking closer to the hospital in Peru shutting down, administrators with St. Margaret's Health have issued an apology. In a message released on social media Thursday afternoon, hospital leaders say “We would like to apologize to our employees and the community for not delivering our announcement in the best way possible. It was never our intent to blindside any of our employees or the community with such a sensitive and life-impacting announcement.” The message goes on to say St. Margaret's administration is working to improve their communication to both employees and the community.
starvedrock.media
40 under Forty- rising stars recognized in the Illinois Valley
You're invited to celebrate this year's 40 under Forty. A recognition of 40 of our area's rising leaders on Thursday, February 9th. It's all brought to you by the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce and Fire on Fifth, 300 5th street in Peru. Cocktails and networking start at 5:00 pm...
starvedrock.media
Oglesby Woman, Mendota Man Booked on Domestic-Battery Charges
A couple of alleged battery incidents this past weekend. Saturday night after 10, La Salle County deputies responded to a battery complaint at an address east of Cedar Point. When deputies arrived, they arrested 25-year-old Angela Davis of Oglesby on a charge of domestic battery. She was taken to the La Salle County Jail. She appeared in court on the charge Monday morning and was given a February 10 court date. Meanwhile, she needs $300 to bond out.
starvedrock.media
Art Project Floated for Downtown Ottawa
Do you drive through downtown Ottawa and think...something's missing here? Maybe it's art. Amanda Weygand of Open Space Art Gallery and Studios is proposing a downtown public-art program that can help create a more vibrant downtown, help bring attention to empty storefronts, and fill Ottawa storefronts faster. Weygand says the...
starvedrock.media
La Salle County Grand Jury Indicts Two Men For Violent Crimes
An indictment has been handed down against a man who was shot by a Streator officer during an alleged attack. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator is charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Back on January 23rd, Thompson was shot by a Streator police officer because he was allegedly armed with a knife and charged at the officer, pinning him against his vehicle. Thompson was checked out at OSF in Peoria after being shot in the right hip and below the right armpit. The officer involved wasn't hurt. The altercation took place at Central Park in Streator.
25newsnow.com
What’s happening in Central Illinois - January 29
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening in Central Illinois on January 29, 2023. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something to do with your family, check out Eagle Watch Weekend at Starved Rock State Park. Events are taking place today at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center. Some of the activities include eagle watching, Native American dancing demonstrations, and birds of prey shows.
Wind carries money-filled envelope, which was left outside, to Kane County government door
The Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kane County Treasurer received a frantic call from a man who told them he left an envelope — carrying a sizable amount of money — outside the Government Center in Geneva on the preceding Sunday.
starvedrock.media
Streator Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves In
A Streator pair wanted in regards to separate shootings have turned themselves in. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alyssa Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy Wheaton were booked Monday. Both were wanted for aggravated battery while Wheaton is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from a shooting on the south side of Streator in September.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Comments / 2