ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Mississippi schools, businesses forced to evacuate due to hazmat incident

By Biancca Ball
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsQlj_0kTsONVd00

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. ( WJTV ) — A hazmat incident blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County, Mississippi Friday afternoon.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1 p.m. According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was reported at Vertex on Industrial Drive. The Madison County EMA reported a FedEx truck leaked organic peroxide.

Officials evacuated the area from I-55 east to Weisenburger Road from Gluckstadt Road south to Industrial Dr. and Parkway East.

Sumiton community remembers pastor, teacher killed in bus accident

Madison County School District leaders said students at Academy Options Center Alternative School were evacuated out of precaution and taken to Germantown High School. Students are being dismissed by normal schedule from the high school.

City leaders said E3 Environmental responded the scene to evaluate the situation. There have been no injuries. The incident has since been cleared.

Officials said all lanes of Gluckstadt Road East of I-55 were temporarily blocked while crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
WAPT

13-year-old killed in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg mayor has issued a curfew in response to a fatal shooting that killed a 13-year-old and wounded at least two others. The Vicksburg Daily News reported police were called to Speed and Washington streets at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday after someone reported shots being fired. About five minutes later, an ambulance was called to the McDonald’s on Clay Street and Mission 66, where a 13-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Multiple vehicles crash on University Boulevard

Multiple vehicles wrecked Sunday afternoon on University Boulevard in Jackson. According to witnesses, one of the vehicles lost control, causing five other vehicles to crash into each other at the intersection of Bishop Sr. Chambers Drive. When 16 WAPT arrived on the scene, crews were towing an SUV and a...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Large sinkhole poses safety issue for a south Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. — A sinkhole that is being called large enough for someone to fall into is causing unrest for south Jackson residents. “Somebody need to come do something about this. It’s dangerous, that’s very deep,” said Meadow Lane resident Krystal Nichols. The sinkhole has sat...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man walking on I-55 in Jackson dies after being struck by vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson. Jackson police said a driver traveling north about 10:30 p.m. on the interstate near Briarwood Drive told police the car in front of him swerved, so he swerved as well, but ended up hitting a man who was walking on the interstate.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Family seeks answers 3 months after woman killed in crash

JACKSON, Miss. — A family is looking for answers three months after their loved one was killed in a car crash. The family of Shamerria Smith said they have had a hard time getting information from Jackson police about the fatal collision. The crash happened in October at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Street. Police said a Ford Explorer collided with Smith’s Nissan after running a red light.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed after crashing into tree in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hinds County on Monday, January 30. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the scene around 10:54 a.m. on Highway 473 near Rosemary Road. A 2002 Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound had run off the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Fire destroys 6K-square-foot house near reservoir

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A 6,000-square-foot home near the reservoir was destroyed by a fire early Monday. The fire on Fannin Landing Circle was reported about 2 a.m. and was under control by about 5 a.m., reservoir fire officials said. Firefighters said it was fully involved when they arrived at the scene.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver

Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
fox5ny.com

Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues

JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust

Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

CBS 42

79K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy