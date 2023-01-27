ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Should You File Your Own Taxes in 2023? Ask Yourself These 3 Questions to Find Out

They're important ones to run through. You may feel confident in your ability to tackle your own tax return. Before you make that call, make sure your financial situation hasn't changed, and that your return is truly uncomplicated. Although taxes are not due this year until April 18, the IRS...
Motley Fool

Almost 6 in 10 Workers Say Their Paychecks Can't Cover Their Living Costs

Talk about a troubling situation. Inflation has made it more difficult for many people to keep up with their expenses. If you've been struggling, there are different options you can consider. See if you can get a raise at work, or even pick up a side hustle. For months on...
Motley Fool

Maxing Out Your 401(k) in 2023? You May Want to Reconsider.

The 401(k) contribution limit for 2023 is $22,500. Workers 50 and older can contribute an extra $7,500. Maxing out a 401(k) may not be ideal if you don't have an emergency fund, you're in debt, or you'll need your money soon. Consider alternatives like a Roth IRA, 529 plan, or...
Motley Fool

3 Signs You're Ready to Retire in 2023 -- and 1 Good Reason to Wait

There are countless factors to consider before you retire. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Comments / 0

Community Policy