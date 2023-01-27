ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

KOOL 96.5

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Local farmer gets recognized on a national level

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A farmer in Castleford is getting national attention for his wheat yield. Rylee Reynolds has been farming pretty much his entire life. “This is the house I grew up in, and I’ve been farming here my whole life, that would be back in the 4th and 5th grade, I’ve been on the farm,” said Rylee Reynolds. “We raise corn, beans, wheat, hay, we raise a few peas on dry years, they help us with our rotation a little bit.”
CASTLEFORD, ID
kmvt

‘Billy Strong’ pool fundraiser raises money for a worthy cause

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past weekend at The Pocket in Twin Falls, friends, family and the community got together for a special cause. Billy Rutherford, a 49-year-old father of a four- year-old was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2022. He was told he had 6 to 12 months to live.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat

All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
GOODING, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy

Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID

