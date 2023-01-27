Read full article on original website
Filer, Kimberly dominate in SCIC girls basketball tournament opening round
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The postseason is here for girls high school basketball in Idaho. Monday night, Filer had no trouble with Gooding in the first round of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament. (1) Filer 64, (4) Gooding 27. OTHER SCIC SCORES. (2) Kimberly 48, (3) Buhl 18.
RECAP: Both Golden Eagles programs pick up huge wins against Salt Lake C.C., CSI Guard picks up D-1 offer
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — What a huge weekend it was for the CSI Golden Eagles Basketball program. Two major statements made in Salt Lake against the Bruins of SLCC. First, the women avenge their only conference loss on the year by beating the Bruins 77-58. Then, the unanimous...
If you need a warm place for the night, the Twin Falls Warming Center is there for you
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With single digit, and even negative temperatures this week, the need for the Twin Falls Warming Center is never more important. The Warming Center is located at Taproot Church on the corner of Shoshone and Sixth for those dealing with housing insecurity. The center’s...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Local farmer gets recognized on a national level
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A farmer in Castleford is getting national attention for his wheat yield. Rylee Reynolds has been farming pretty much his entire life. “This is the house I grew up in, and I’ve been farming here my whole life, that would be back in the 4th and 5th grade, I’ve been on the farm,” said Rylee Reynolds. “We raise corn, beans, wheat, hay, we raise a few peas on dry years, they help us with our rotation a little bit.”
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An unexpected surprise was discovered Monday at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. We’re not talking about a financial donation, or a food drop off, but according to the staff, a “dog drop-off”. Debbie Blackwood, the director of the animal shelter, shares...
‘Billy Strong’ pool fundraiser raises money for a worthy cause
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past weekend at The Pocket in Twin Falls, friends, family and the community got together for a special cause. Billy Rutherford, a 49-year-old father of a four- year-old was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2022. He was told he had 6 to 12 months to live.
Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat
All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy
Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
Mental health becoming a priority for first responders amid mental health crisis
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The mental health crisis continues to impact people across the Gem State. There have been five suicides in Twin Falls County since the start of 2023. “During the last several months we have seen a rise of people who are in crisis, whether we...
