2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers.
This REIT Has Raised Its Dividend for 44 Straight Quarters. But Is AMT Still a Buy?
American Tower is the largest owner of cell towers. In the past decade, its total return has more than quadrupled that of the S&P 500. An attractive share price as well as rising earnings and FFO point to a buy.
Time to Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip Stock?
3M's underperformance isn't just about litigation risk. Despite extensive portfolio restructuring and job cuts, the company's fortunes haven't improved.
My 4 Favorite Stocks Right Now
Streaming technology veteran Roku has faced struggles, but the long-term business opportunity is as inspiring as ever. Investing in Amazon now is a smart move to catch the upcoming rocket launch. Duolingo has a solid business model and is well-positioned for long-term online education market growth.
Should Cannabis Investors Be Starting to Sweat?
Cannabis businesses in the U.S. and Canada are struggling, as are their shares. Demand for cannabis is lower than the amount of product being supplied. Cannabis stocks will be a risky bet for as long as the market is out of whack.
Here Are 4 Stocks I've Already Bought in 2023
Even though his stock portfolio dropped by more than 20% in 2022, this Fool is extremely optimistic about some of the bargains he's been seeing in the market. Shortly after New Year's Day, he made a deposit into a brokerage account and bought four stocks. All of these are
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work.
Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.
Buying dividend stocks can be a smart decision when the broader market struggles. These high-octane energy stocks, with yields ranging from 7.5% to 9.8%, can generate $500 in income every three months with an initial investment of less than $24,000.
Why Phillips 66 Stock Is Slumping Today
Phillips 66's fourth-quarter results came in below analysts' expectations. It's still generating a lot of cash, giving it money to return to shareholders and expand its operations.
1 Potentially Explosive Warren Buffett Stock Down 62% to Buy
Buffett is best known as a value investor, but there are also some intriguing growth stocks in the Berkshire portfolio. Snowflake provides key tools that are pushing the data-analytics revolution forward. Snowflake's category-leading services and usage-based billing model could power tremendous growth over the next decade.
A New Bull Market Could Arrive in February: 3 Stocks to Buy Now
Alphabet has a good chance of rebounding more than most tech stocks in 2023. Amazon's valuation looks especially attractive based on its expected free cash flow generation. Vertex Pharmaceuticals should perform well whether or not a bull market is on the way.
Will a New Nasdaq Bull Market Begin in 2023? Here's What History Shows.
The Nasdaq began a strong new bull market in the year following a decline of 30% or more in three of the five times it's happened in the past. The index has rebounded after a decline in the previous year in 10 out of 13 past periods. Even if the
Intel Just Sounded a Warning Bell. Here's What It Means for Nvidia and AMD Stocks.
Intel reported disappointing results, blaming a slowing economy. Perhaps more importantly, management said it expects the slowdown in the data center market to persist well into 2023. Both Nvidia and AMD rely heavily on their data center segments, so upcoming results could suffer.
Looking for a Big Dividend? This Energy Stock Is One of the Best in the S&P 500.
The pipeline giant's big payout is on a very sustainable foundation. The company should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the future.
1 Underrated Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy in 2023
Take-Two's valuation slumped amid macroeconomic pressures and the evaporation of pandemic-driven tailwinds. But the company's core business looks strong, and it has major growth catalysts on the horizon.
1 Top Crypto Stock With 100% Upside, According to Wall Street
BTIG analyst Mark Palmer thinks Coinbase stock will hit $110. His optimistic target is based on Coinbase's gaining market share. Investors should view any price estimate with some skepticism.
This 'Safe' Investing Strategy Is an Even Bigger Risk Than Stocks. Here's Why
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It's how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts' opinions aren't influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Don't make a big investing mistake. There's...
Is It Too Late to Buy Lucid Group Stock?
Lucid's stock soared amid speculation of a takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). The PIF already owns nearly two-thirds of Lucid, and the Saudi government has been funding its expansion plans. The potential rewards outweigh the near-term risks at these levels.
Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform
Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm.
3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy in a Market Downturn
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity stock with high growth potential, and it's now priced at a discount. American Express' combination of growth and free cash flow made Warren Buffett a long-time investor. Risk-averse investors should love Johnson & Johnson's diversified healthcare business and reliable dividend.
