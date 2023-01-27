ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

alabamanews.net

Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting

Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: One man dead in shooting on Carter Hill Road

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded around 4:00 p.m. to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an unidentified adult male with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police investigate deadly double shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death of an 18-year-old Montgomery man. According to police, on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive in reference to a person having been shot. There, police found the body of Jaedan Davis, 18, of Montgomery. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to a fatal gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YAHOO!

Montgomery man charged in Prattville 2022 homicide

PRATTVILLE — A Montgomery man has been charged with murder in a 2022 Prattville case where police got little assistance from the public. Travon Norwood, 20, was arrested in Montgomery by U.S. Marshals, said Police Chief Mark Thompson. He was in the Autauga Metro Jail Tuesday afternoon under a $750,000 bond. He could not be reached for comment, and court records show he doesn't have an attorney.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

2 charged with capital murder after remains found in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say human remains were found in the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday morning. The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police identified the victim as Eric Stewart, 54, of Montgomery. Maj. Saba Coleman said two suspects were taken into custody within hours...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Robbery and Home Invasion Safety

Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
WSFA

ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Cash reward offered for information on Montgomery property theft

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a property theft suspect in Montgomery. On Jan. 17 and 18 an unknown suspect reportedly stole property on the 1500 block of Parallel Street in the north side of Montgomery. Anyone with information...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 12 to

• A death investigation was conducted on West Oscelola Street. • Harassment was reported on Micanopy Street. • An assault was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Sexual misconduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 21. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S....
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants, allowing them to receive “major” improvements this year. According to the Montgomery County Commission, a $16,605.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Scrap Tire Fund will permit Snowdoun Park to receive new mulch, which is expected to be put down in the coming months.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Fraud summit held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New scams are formed every day in the United States and across the globe. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central & South Alabama, plus other state and federal agencies, held a fraud summit Tuesday in Montgomery to keep people from falling victim. Scammers are starting to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a large brick home, located in Montgomery’s historic Garden District just blocks from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Neighbors, strangers gather in Dallas County to help community recover from devastating EF2 tornado 

The moment the EF2 tornado cleared on Jan. 12, neighbors have been pulling together to help each other, and people and organizations from other places have come to help.  . In the days immediately following the tornado, about 50 people from Baptist churches from all over Alabama came to Selma to lend a hand in the cleanup. Kathy Smith from Northside Baptist Church in Selma said that the West Central Baptist Association, which is made up of many churches in the region, set up a command center and stayed at Elkdale Baptist Church.  
DALLAS COUNTY, AL

