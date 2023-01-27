Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
alabamanews.net
MPD: One man dead in shooting on Carter Hill Road
Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded around 4:00 p.m. to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an unidentified adult male with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
WSFA
Montgomery police investigate deadly double shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death of an 18-year-old Montgomery man. According to police, on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive in reference to a person having been shot. There, police found the body of Jaedan Davis, 18, of Montgomery. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to a fatal gunshot wound.
18-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting that also wounded adult male
A Montgomery teen was killed in a Sunday predawn shooting that also wounded another person. Montgomery police identified the victim as Jaedan Davis. He was 18. Police and fire medics responded at 1:40 a.m. to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Davis dead.
YAHOO!
Montgomery man charged in Prattville 2022 homicide
PRATTVILLE — A Montgomery man has been charged with murder in a 2022 Prattville case where police got little assistance from the public. Travon Norwood, 20, was arrested in Montgomery by U.S. Marshals, said Police Chief Mark Thompson. He was in the Autauga Metro Jail Tuesday afternoon under a $750,000 bond. He could not be reached for comment, and court records show he doesn't have an attorney.
WSFA
2 charged with capital murder after remains found in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say human remains were found in the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday morning. The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police identified the victim as Eric Stewart, 54, of Montgomery. Maj. Saba Coleman said two suspects were taken into custody within hours...
alabamanews.net
Robbery and Home Invasion Safety
Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
OPD arrest convicted Auburn felon in possession of narcotics; firearm during traffic stop
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Jan. 26, the Opelika Police conducted a traffic stop at South Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive after observing a traffic violation. According to the Opelika Police Department, during the traffic stop, one of the police department’s canines alerted officers to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. […]
WSFA
ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
selmasun.com
Cash reward offered for information on Montgomery property theft
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a property theft suspect in Montgomery. On Jan. 17 and 18 an unknown suspect reportedly stole property on the 1500 block of Parallel Street in the north side of Montgomery. Anyone with information...
wdhn.com
Major sentence handed out for suspect in the murder of a Troy store clerk
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A Pike County man who pled guilty to capital murder in the death of a Troy store clerk will receive life without parole. 27-year-old Leon Terrell Flowers is accused of killing Neil Purush Kumar, a graduate student and store clerk in 2019. Flowers pled guilty...
Coosa County Sheriff’s searching for man who led officers on high speed chase
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alexander City Police and Coosa County are searching for a man who ran from law enforcement. According to CCSO, officers are searching for Alan Sandlin after attempting to stop a vehicle driven by him. He allegedly led officers on a high speed chase into Coosa County around 12 p.m. Saturday. […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police investigating shooting; suspect still on the run after chase
Montgomery police say a suspect is still on the run following a shooting and chase. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Marlowe Drive around 12:40 p.m. Friday on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 12 to
• A death investigation was conducted on West Oscelola Street. • Harassment was reported on Micanopy Street. • An assault was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Sexual misconduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 21. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S....
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
WSFA
2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants, allowing them to receive “major” improvements this year. According to the Montgomery County Commission, a $16,605.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Scrap Tire Fund will permit Snowdoun Park to receive new mulch, which is expected to be put down in the coming months.
selmasun.com
Montgomery county fugitive wanted on domestic violence criminal mischief charges
A Montgomery county fugitive is wanted on warrants charging him with two counts of alleged domestic violence in the third degree criminal mischief. Levonta Wheeler, 30, is described as a Black male, standing at 5’10" in height, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Wheeler allegedly...
WSFA
Fraud summit held in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New scams are formed every day in the United States and across the globe. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central & South Alabama, plus other state and federal agencies, held a fraud summit Tuesday in Montgomery to keep people from falling victim. Scammers are starting to...
WSFA
Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a large brick home, located in Montgomery’s historic Garden District just blocks from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy...
selmasun.com
Neighbors, strangers gather in Dallas County to help community recover from devastating EF2 tornado
The moment the EF2 tornado cleared on Jan. 12, neighbors have been pulling together to help each other, and people and organizations from other places have come to help. . In the days immediately following the tornado, about 50 people from Baptist churches from all over Alabama came to Selma to lend a hand in the cleanup. Kathy Smith from Northside Baptist Church in Selma said that the West Central Baptist Association, which is made up of many churches in the region, set up a command center and stayed at Elkdale Baptist Church.
