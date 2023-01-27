Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 gives players a week of bonus match XP to end season 2
Overwatch 2’s second competitive season is coming to an end on Feb. 6, making way for season three and all of the potential changes that come with it. Luckily, for players who have been unable to grind the game for the last few months, there is still a chance in this final week of the season that players can finish up the Battle Pass and claim all of their rewards.
Overwatch 2 Season 3: New skins, changes, reward system, and more
Overwatch 2 is currently on the operating table, with the devs making sure every upcoming change is squeaky clean before they throw it into the competitive sphere. While we don’t know everything about the upcoming season, we do have information and leaks about what’s in store. There are...
Blizzard confirms nerf coming to Ramattra’s ‘never ending’ ultimate in Overwatch 2 season 3
Ramattra has rapidly become a fan favorite in Overwatch 2 since the omnic tank’s release, with lots of “positive feedback” to his kit, overall design, and “fun factor,” according to devs at Blizzard. But while he’s getting a few buffs to increase his overall effectiveness, a necessary nerf to his potentially infinitely lasting ultimate is also coming.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New 1.14 Update
Update version 1.14 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have today rolled out across all platforms. Currently, many Call of Duty fans are looking forward to the arrival of Season 2 which is set to go live for MW2 and Warzone 2 in mid-February. Prior to that time, though, a new patch for both multiplayer titles has arrived and has laid the groundwork for what will be seen in the game's next Season.
All CDL Major 2 Twitch drops and how to redeem them
The 2023 Call of Duty League season is kicking into high gear. It’s already time for the league’s second Major event of the season and every team will be looking to take home the trophy along with the $200,000 grand prize and lion’s share of CDL Points.
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase
League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
Seagull explains why your lopsided Overwatch games aren’t necessarily a matchmaking flaw
Blizzard published part two of its Overwatch 2 developer blog today, detailing matchmaking and ranking issues and goals for the upcoming year. And while it didn’t have all the answers, the devs at least attempted to address some of the game’s biggest questions. Sifting through the lengthy post,...
League player’s game-saving Zac pentakill has people clamoring for massive nerfs
In League of Legends, there are losers and winners in every balance patch. On Patch 13.1B, Zac is the most powerful jungle across all levels, according to League of Graphs. While he shares the top jungler position with Maokai in higher tiers, he’s incredibly strong in lower tiers as well. A Zac player showed the champion’s potential, in the late game especially, on a game clip shared on Reddit recently.
One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split
Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.
How to fix ‘Join failed because you are on a different version’ in MW2
Each Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 major update aims to introduce new content to the game alongside fixing bugs and errors. While trying to fix previous glitches, new ones can pop up as new assets get added to the game. Errors like “Join failed because you are on a...
Best MTG Red Limited Draft low-rarity All Will Be One cards
Magic: The Gathering has given players exciting Limited formats over the past year and Phyrexia: All Will be One will look to continue that trend with its new mechanics and twist of older ones. Red is a well-rounded color in ONE Limited that centers around the new Equipment mechanic For...
Xbox Game Pass Game Finally Releasing After Long Delay
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are finally getting a game after it was delayed at the last second in December. A two-month delay is not long in terms of video game releases, but it's when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Once games are announced for Xbox Game Pass, they are very rarely delayed unless their release is delayed entirely. That said, this game was already out and had been out for over a year, so that was not the problem. It remains unclear why it was ever delayed in the first place out of its December release, but it's finally coming on February 7.
The top 5 Overwatch 2 heroes who need changes
Overwatch 2 introduced many changes to the game’s heroes, from the fan favorites to the universally despised. And with the introduction of new heroes into the mix, the game’s roster balance is forever shifting. This isn’t a new thing for Overwatch 2, or for any competitive game in...
One LEC team has already punched their ticket to the second stage of the 2023 Winter Split
Vitality are the first League of Legends team to lock in their spot in the second stage of the 2023 LEC Winter Split after demolishing G2 Esports in their much-anticipated match today. Clean team play and great individual performances resulted in a convincing execution of Vitality’s game strategy, leading the hive to their fifth win this split.
The biggest reasons to watch IEM Katowice 2023
The biggest esports tournament in Poland is right around the corner, and if you’re a CS:GO fan, you can’t miss it. IEM Katowice 2023 is the first big event in CS:GO this year. The best teams from all around the world have come to the Eastern European country to compete for the first important trophy in 2023.
How Galaxy Racer NA is trying to change the game with HER Galaxy
This article is sponsored by HER Galaxy. For those looking to break into the esports scene, Galaxy Racer is a name you’ll want to become familiar with. Founded in 2019 by Paul Roy, Galaxy Racer is a transmedia company focused on esports, content creators, music, and sports. With a presence all across the globe and a following of over 600 million viewers, including divisions in North Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe, Galaxy Racer is poised to become the definitive spot for all of your esports needs with its new North American division.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 seems to be headed to Japan
Activision is teasing Warzone's next map with a satisfying sand render.
