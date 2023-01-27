Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Hawaii visitor numbers reach 90% pre-pandemic levels
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well if you think it's getting busier in Waikiki. It is. New numbers from the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism reveal December's monthly visitor count reached 91.5% passenger recovery from the same time in 2019.
tourcounsel.com
Kahala Mall | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii
Kahala Mall is an indoor shopping mall in the Kāhala neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii on the East Side of the island of Oahu. In addition to its service as a major shopping center, Kahala Mall also serves as a key stop on a number of TheBus routes. It is...
Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain.
LIST: Best croissant shops in Honolulu to check out
Yelp ranks the best spots to grab a croissant within a region and came out with their list of best spots for Honolulu.
homestyling.guru
Most Common Bugs in Hawaii | Identification & Extermination
Beautiful beaches, lush jungles, and a wide variety of species all thrive and coexist in Hawaii. While there’s plenty of natural beauty around this island, there are still bugs in Hawaii like ants, roaches, mosquitoes, and fruit flies. While not trying for all species, some of these insects pose a threat to human health which is why we’re discussing them in this article. You’ll learn about the different pests that can get on your clothes, crawl on your skin, invade your bed, or kitchen, and how to get rid of them.
BB.Q Chicken in Aiea
We sent Dallis Ontiveros to check out a new chicken eatery in Aiea. BB.Q Chicken has two locations on Oahu, in Kahala and in Aiea. Both locations have only been open for less than two years. To learn more about the nearest location and how to order, click here. What makes BB.Q Chicken unique, is […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Updated: moments ago. |. Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef...
KITV.com
Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
mauinow.com
GoFundMe set up for Maui firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran
A Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain during flood response in Kīhei Friday, continues to fight for his life. The county issued press release update on Monday, identifying the the man as 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran. Since then a GoFundMe account has been set up, and within the first 16 hours, had raised nearly $23,000.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo’s music festival Hoʻolauleʻa returned with 20 bands, food, thousands of revelers
Music floated through the calm air at the Hele gas station on Kaʻūmana Drive in Hilo, enticing people as far as a mile away to join the party unfolding on Bayfront. More than 20 bands were featured throughout the night on four stages, playing eclectic music that everyone could enjoy, while just as many vendors, if not more, sold ono (delicious) food and merchandise.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards
Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time. Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Luke says she's dedicated...
bigislandvideonews.com
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events Set For February
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The events are held at no charge to the public so residents can conveniently dispose of household hazardous waste in a safe, environmentally responsible manner. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has announced it will be holding another round of Household Hazardous Waste collection events in...
KITV.com
Winter storm stalls over Molokai, bringing heavy rain, flooding to the Friendly Isle
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Winter is Hawaii's wet season. In addition to the usual showers that come in with the trade winds, Hawaii periodically gets soaked by passing cold fronts. Sometimes those systems are more intense or last longer, which can cause additional problems while they are here. That...
Mysterious spiral formation appears among stars above Hawaii
A mysterious spiral formation was spotted in the night sky above Hawaii earlier this month, sparking curiosity among observers. The spectacle, initially spotted by an observatory in Mauna Kea on Jan. 18, first looked like a traveling bright star before it morphed shapes. It grew into a larger blob before it transformed into a dot with a spinning spiral around it, footage from the Subaru-Asahi STAR Camera shows. The night sky whirlpool, however, is not a UFO or spaceship — but reportedly the work of billionaire Elon Musk. The rare sighting is believed to be connected to the launch of a satellite by Musk’s Space X. Subaru Telescope, one of the camera operators, said it believes the dazzling phenomenon is related to the satellite’s orbital deployment operation.
Broken power cord sparks $600k+ damage to Pauoa home
According to HFD, the fire that happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 was accidental and originated from a damaged power cord within a three-story unoccupied residential structure.
The top scam hooking consumers in Hawaii
If you receive text messages or emails then you could be a potential victim of the most prevalent scam of all.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 47 years, Aloha Stadium is hosting a final aloha as the state prepares to shutter the facility to make way for a new stadium complex. The stadium will be open to the public as part of a closing ceremony on Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
Violation at Palolo home development pauses work
The City’s Department of Planning and Permitting is temporarily halting a home development project in Palolo Valley. Residents have shared concerns after a boulder smashed into a home and are afraid the excavating of the mountain for the home development may have led to the boulder falling. Inspectors said they have not found a connection between the two but have found other violations.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flash flood warning posted for Kauai as winter storm batters state, triggering closures
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023. Updated: Jan. 30,...
