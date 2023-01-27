A mysterious spiral formation was spotted in the night sky above Hawaii earlier this month, sparking curiosity among observers. The spectacle, initially spotted by an observatory in Mauna Kea on Jan. 18, first looked like a traveling bright star before it morphed shapes. It grew into a larger blob before it transformed into a dot with a spinning spiral around it, footage from the Subaru-Asahi STAR Camera shows. The night sky whirlpool, however, is not a UFO or spaceship — but reportedly the work of billionaire Elon Musk. The rare sighting is believed to be connected to the launch of a satellite by Musk’s Space X. Subaru Telescope, one of the camera operators, said it believes the dazzling phenomenon is related to the satellite’s orbital deployment operation.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO