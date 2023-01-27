ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

News 8 WROC

Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Suspect drives car through Comedy at the Carlson, Record Archive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two prominent businesses were damaged overnight Monday, police confirmed. They did not specify whether the incidents are related, or whether the suspect is the same in both cases. According to a Tuesday morning tweet from East Avenue’s Record Archive, a suspect attempted to drive their car through the glass front doors […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate stabbing on Myrtle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a stabbing on Myrtle Street in Rochester. According to Rochester police, officers were called to a home on Myrtle Street around 6:30 p.m. They found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Third victim dies after stabbing inside Henrietta home

Henrietta, N.Y. — A third person who was stabbed inside a home in Henrietta earlier this month has died, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Masuda Banahi, 43, of Virginia, was stabbed Jan. 11 inside a home on Kathy Drive. She later died from her injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
HENRIETTA, NY
iheart.com

Police Investigating the Stabbing of a 27-Year-Old Rochester Man

Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that wounded a 27-year-old man. It happened around dinnertime last night at a home on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. Police say it appears to have have happened during a domestic dispute, though the man doesn't live at the home. He is expected to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson;Record Archive also broken into

Rochester, N.Y. — Someone left an important item behind Tuesday morning after apparently breaking into a popular comedy club in the North Winton Village. Comedy @ the Carlson co-founder Mark Ippolito told 13WHAM that the club's alarm went off around 3:45 a.m. after someone backed a truck into the front doors, broke in and stole an ATM — and left an iPhone behind.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Indicted in Fatal Stabbing

A Monroe County grand jury has handed up an indictment in a fatal stabbing on the city's west side last fall. 46-year-old LaJason Lovett is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Cory Dubois. Police say Lovett stabbed Dubois multiple times outside an Angle Street home last September.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Parolee pleads guilty to shooting involving a 51-year-old grandmother

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Rochester parolee pleaded guilty to firing shots into a home and hitting a 51-year-old grandmother inside. Willie Gibson Jr. pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and assault. Back in April of last year, Gibson Jr. fired multiple bullets into a home on Lime Street after getting into an argument with someone who lived there.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Walworth father beats 15 year-old, charged with Assault Second

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/26) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man after investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday (1/22) around 11:00 am. Frank A Charella, age 37, of Boynton Road in the Town of Walworth reportedly...
WALWORTH, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Tuesday afternoon forecast

Cold air is in place today and it's helping give the lake-effect snow showers a boost over the region. Others are basking in sunshine, especially across the Finger Lakes. Meteorologist James Gilbert has the forecast breakdown here:. Rochester’s Tuesday afternoon forecast. Cold air is in place today and it's...
ROCHESTER, NY

