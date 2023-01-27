ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Krewedelusion 2023 parade route

NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and Krewedelusion is set to roll on Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. The parade will start at Franklin Avenue and Royal Street in Marigny, and after a loop in the French Quarter, it ends on Frenchmen Street.
Krewe of Antheia 2023 parade route

SLIDELL, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Antheia is set to roll for the first time on Sunday, February 5th, at 1 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.
Krewe of Little Rascals 2023 parade route

METAIRIE, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Little Rascals is set to roll on Sunday, February 5th, at noon. The parade will start at the corner of El Dorado Street and Woodlawn Avenue and continue east on Houma Boulevard; at Veterans Veterans Memorial Boulevard, the parade will turn right (on the westbound lane), the parade follows Veterans all the way down to the intersection of Martin Behrman Avenue and Veterans, where the parade will end.
Krewe Boheme 2023 parade route

NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe Boheme is set to roll on Friday, February 3rd at 7 p.m. The parade will start on Decatur Street at Mandeville, turn right on Frenchmen Street then turn left onto Royal Street. The parade will then go through the French Quarter, turning right on St. Peter Street and turn right on North Rampart Street and go down to Esplanade Avenue.
Krewe of Poseidon 2023 parade route

SLIDELL, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Poseidon. is set to roll on Saturday, February 4th, at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.
Frenchmen and Decatur bars to lose revenue after Krewe Du Vieux changes route

NEW ORLEANS — Every year Krewe Du Vieux’s parade is one of Check Point Charlie’s busiest days of the year. “Mardi Gras day, Krewe Du Vieux and Halloween are the biggest nights of the year,” Claudia Boyle, a bartender at Check Point Charlie says. “Late afternoon, it starts getting real busy. You know, normally on a Saturday night, we have one or two bartenders, [during Krewe Du Vieux] we have four and a barback and the door guy.”
It's official: Mardi Gras krewes can return to traditional routes

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has received commitments from enough law enforcement groups to return Carnival parades to their traditional routes in 2023, Mayor Cantrell announced formally Monday. “The returning of our beloved Mardi Gras parades to their original routes symbolizes the great cultural, economic and...
Krewe of Chronos announce Royalty

The Krewe of Chronos, the oldest riding Krewe in Thibodaux, will be celebrating their 69th Mardi Gras season. The Krewe would like to announce their Royal Court and The King and Queen Chronos LXIX. The Krewe is Captained by Dr. Mark LaHaye and Mr. Joshua ”Bubba” Hebert. The Tableau will be on Saturday, February 11, starting at 7 pm in the Thibodaux Civic Center. The Tableau is open to the public and all Mardi Gras enthusiasts are encouraged to attend. This year’s theme is “The Art of Making Art” and will feature dresses made by the heralded Sally Hendricks, of New Orleans, that depict historical artwork that has been displayed worldwide. Mesmerizing artwork by Van Gogh, the beautiful oddity of Pablo Picasso and the influential works of Hieronymus Bosch are just a few of the famous artists depicted through the maids stunning dresses.
Southern University student dead after crash on I-110 Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A Southern University senior was killed in a wreck on I-110 near the college's campus late Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Reginald Elloie, 23, died in the crash, which happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. Southern University said Elloie...
Here's the lineup for Metairie's Family Gras concerts Feb. 10-11

Rick Springfield, The Jacksons and Don Felder of the rock band the Eagles are among the entertainers who will perform at Family Gras in Metairie this year as Jefferson Parish’s annual concert event celebrates its 15th production. Usually a three-day event, Family Gras this year will only take place...
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque

"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
