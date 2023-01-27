Read full article on original website
Krewedelusion 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and Krewedelusion is set to roll on Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. The parade will start at Franklin Avenue and Royal Street in Marigny, and after a loop in the French Quarter, it ends on Frenchmen Street.
Krewe of Antheia 2023 parade route
SLIDELL, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Antheia is set to roll for the first time on Sunday, February 5th, at 1 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.
Krewe of Little Rascals 2023 parade route
METAIRIE, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Little Rascals is set to roll on Sunday, February 5th, at noon. The parade will start at the corner of El Dorado Street and Woodlawn Avenue and continue east on Houma Boulevard; at Veterans Veterans Memorial Boulevard, the parade will turn right (on the westbound lane), the parade follows Veterans all the way down to the intersection of Martin Behrman Avenue and Veterans, where the parade will end.
Krewe Boheme 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe Boheme is set to roll on Friday, February 3rd at 7 p.m. The parade will start on Decatur Street at Mandeville, turn right on Frenchmen Street then turn left onto Royal Street. The parade will then go through the French Quarter, turning right on St. Peter Street and turn right on North Rampart Street and go down to Esplanade Avenue.
Krewe of Poseidon 2023 parade route
SLIDELL, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Poseidon. is set to roll on Saturday, February 4th, at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.
Frenchmen and Decatur bars to lose revenue after Krewe Du Vieux changes route
NEW ORLEANS — Every year Krewe Du Vieux’s parade is one of Check Point Charlie’s busiest days of the year. “Mardi Gras day, Krewe Du Vieux and Halloween are the biggest nights of the year,” Claudia Boyle, a bartender at Check Point Charlie says. “Late afternoon, it starts getting real busy. You know, normally on a Saturday night, we have one or two bartenders, [during Krewe Du Vieux] we have four and a barback and the door guy.”
It's official: Mardi Gras krewes can return to traditional routes
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has received commitments from enough law enforcement groups to return Carnival parades to their traditional routes in 2023, Mayor Cantrell announced formally Monday. “The returning of our beloved Mardi Gras parades to their original routes symbolizes the great cultural, economic and...
Krewe of Chronos announce Royalty
The Krewe of Chronos, the oldest riding Krewe in Thibodaux, will be celebrating their 69th Mardi Gras season. The Krewe would like to announce their Royal Court and The King and Queen Chronos LXIX. The Krewe is Captained by Dr. Mark LaHaye and Mr. Joshua ”Bubba” Hebert. The Tableau will be on Saturday, February 11, starting at 7 pm in the Thibodaux Civic Center. The Tableau is open to the public and all Mardi Gras enthusiasts are encouraged to attend. This year’s theme is “The Art of Making Art” and will feature dresses made by the heralded Sally Hendricks, of New Orleans, that depict historical artwork that has been displayed worldwide. Mesmerizing artwork by Van Gogh, the beautiful oddity of Pablo Picasso and the influential works of Hieronymus Bosch are just a few of the famous artists depicted through the maids stunning dresses.
Family Gras 2023 lineup announced
Jefferson Parish officials will announce the acts coming to 2023's Family Gras festivities.
Dog running through French Quarter intersection rescued by police, reunited with owner
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dog was rescued by New Orleans police and reunited with its owner. The NOPD says Luna was seen running in the street on the edge of the French Quarter at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and N. Rampart Street. First District Detective Samantha Barker rescued...
Zulu Queen welcomed at Louis Armstrong International Airport
As tradition goes, members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and others gathered at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Sunday morning to welcome and announce this year's Queen Zulu-Select Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears.
Southern University student dead after crash on I-110 Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A Southern University senior was killed in a wreck on I-110 near the college's campus late Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Reginald Elloie, 23, died in the crash, which happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. Southern University said Elloie...
Here's the lineup for Metairie's Family Gras concerts Feb. 10-11
Rick Springfield, The Jacksons and Don Felder of the rock band the Eagles are among the entertainers who will perform at Family Gras in Metairie this year as Jefferson Parish’s annual concert event celebrates its 15th production. Usually a three-day event, Family Gras this year will only take place...
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
More cars stolen in New Orleans in January than in Jefferson Parish in all of 2022
We’re 30 days into 2023, and already, 761 cars have been reported stolen in the city of New Orleans–an average of 26 per day. In fact, more cars were stolen in New Orleans this month than were stolen in Jefferson Parish in all of last year.
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NOPD: One wounded in Chef Menteur shooting
According to the NOPD, just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque
"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
Can Cantrell recall drive get enough signatures in 3 weeks?
There are just three weeks left to gather the more than 53,000 signatures needed to force a recall of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As of last week, organizers said they were about 15,000 names short.
Queen of Krewe of Nefertiti is a 22-year veteran NOPD sergeant who says inspiring children is her mission
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans prepares for its first major parade weekend of the 2023 Carnival season, an New Orleans Police sergeant said she is ready to lead the krewe on its route through New Orleans East when it rolls on Sunday. Summer Turner, a 22-year NOPD veteran,...
