Click10.com
Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
Click10.com
Witness videos show fiery scene of fatal Broward deputies’ shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Witnesses shared videos recorded when the chase of a bank robbery suspect ended with him dead after a crash, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies-involved shooting, and a fire on Monday in Pompano Beach. Sheriff Gregory Tony said a man had been involved in a...
Man arrested for pulling rifle on pedestrians after sidewalk dispute
A South Florida man was arrested for pulling a rifle on two pedestrians after being frustrated over a blocked sidewalk.
cbs12.com
Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 1 critical following shooting in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a car in the street with several people inside, Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department was gathered at the scene near the 500th block of 151st Street as they continued to investigate. The...
WSVN-TV
Deputies establish perimeter in Pompano Beach after suspect flees on foot
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and...
WSVN-TV
Deputy-involved shooting leaves bank robbery suspect dead after pursuit in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A investigation has been launched after deputies said they were forced to fire after a pursuit, killing a bank robbery suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle connected to a robbery at a TD Bank branch, located at 3875 N. Federal Highway, Monday morning.
WSVN-TV
Investigation underway following deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach; suspect dead
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A investigation has been launched after a deputy-involved shooting left one suspect dead. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle connected to a robbery, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle either crashed or...
Click10.com
Police: Driver jumps into canal after hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a driver who they said jumped into a canal after fleeing the scene of a crash. The crash occurred around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday at 400 SW 18th Ave. According to Detective Ali Adamson, who is a spokeswoman for the...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police
A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
WSVN-TV
Family, BSO searching for missing woman out of Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for help finding a missing loved one. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have been searching for 52-year-old Annette Mohammed, last seen on a Friday morning, Jan. 13t, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac. Mohammed is said...
Police seek gunman after man fatally shot outside Riviera Beach convenience store
RIVIERA BEACH — City police are searching for the person who shot a man to death outside a convenience store Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the fatal shooting shortly after 3 p.m. at the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway, north of Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach police spokesperson Brittany Collins said.
WSVN-TV
Bicyclist struck by hit-and-run driver in Crandon Boulevard
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist is recovering in the hospital after he was struck by a driver who took off. The rider was identified as Carlos Trevisson Maza. He was out for an evening bike ride when he was hit by the driver who didn’t stop, Tuesday.
Man Found Shot Dead Inside West Palm Beach Apartment
Police responding to a 911 call about a possible dead man inside a unit at the Royal St. George complex in West Palm Beach found the 30-year old murdered.
Click10.com
‘Lives are being ruined’: Police program to issue civil citations instead of arrest not being used enough, advocates say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Carl Leith said he was arrested unnecessarily after a traffic stop in Parkland. A month before the stop, someone had rear-ended his car and his tail light broke. Leith said the other driver didn’t have insurance, and he just forgot about it. “I said...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into home in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a home in Miramar. This happened in the area of 3045 Tara Road in Miramar, just off of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Miramar Fire Rescue said there were three people inside the green Mustang that crashed. None were injured, save for a busted lip on one of the occupants.
WSVN-TV
1 airlifted following three-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three vehicles were involved in a collision in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 120th Street. When units arrived on the...
HipHopDX.com
XXXTentacion Murder Trial Gets Underway
XXXTENTACION’s murder trial is finally set to get underway this week nearly five years after his deadly armed robbery in June 2018. According to NBC6, the jury selection remains ongoing but the trial will start at some point later this week. Three out of the four alleged co-defendants (Michael Boatwright Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Trayvon Newsome) will stand trial.
cw34.com
Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
WPBF News 25
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
