Broward County, FL

Click10.com

Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cbs12.com

Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 critical following shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a car in the street with several people inside, Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department was gathered at the scene near the 500th block of 151st Street as they continued to investigate. The...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police

A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Family, BSO searching for missing woman out of Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for help finding a missing loved one. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have been searching for 52-year-old Annette Mohammed, last seen on a Friday morning, Jan. 13t, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac. Mohammed is said...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into home in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a home in Miramar. This happened in the area of 3045 Tara Road in Miramar, just off of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Miramar Fire Rescue said there were three people inside the green Mustang that crashed. None were injured, save for a busted lip on one of the occupants.
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

1 airlifted following three-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three vehicles were involved in a collision in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 120th Street. When units arrived on the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
HipHopDX.com

XXXTentacion Murder Trial Gets Underway

XXXTENTACION’s murder trial is finally set to get underway this week nearly five years after his deadly armed robbery in June 2018. According to NBC6, the jury selection remains ongoing but the trial will start at some point later this week. Three out of the four alleged co-defendants (Michael Boatwright Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Trayvon Newsome) will stand trial.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
BELLE GLADE, FL

