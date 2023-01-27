Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Philadelphia
‘A Great Young Leader': Why Eagles' Jalen Hurts Is the Perfect QB for Philly
Why Jalen Hurts is the perfect QB for Philadelphia originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. All fans in this city want is someone who cares about this as much as they do. Jalen Hurts might care about it even more. “I love the game and I know this city loves...
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Eagle Chris Maragos Sues Medical Team Over Career-Ending Knee Injury
Former Eagles team captain, Christopher Maragos -- limping noticeably -- entered Philadelphia court Monday morning after the ex-NFLer brought a lawsuit against the medical team that treated his injured knee in 2018. In the lawsuit -- that is being heard in the city's Court of Common Pleas -- Maragos claims...
NBC Philadelphia
Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce Will Make History When They Face Off at Super Bowl 2023
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are going where no pair of brothers -- not the Mannings, not the Barbers and not the Watts -- have gone before: The Super Bowl ... against each other. In a league filled with fraternal matchups, the Kelces will make history as the first pair...
NBC Philadelphia
Brothers Continue Family Tradition of Cleaning Eagles' Jerseys Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia truly is the city of brotherly love, down to the team tasked with cleaning the Eagles' jerseys. Located in South Philadelphia just up the street from Lincoln Financial Field, Lattanzio's Linn Cleaners has been working with the Eagles for over a decade. Co-owners and brothers Joseph and Vincent Lattanzio...
NBC Philadelphia
Here's Where You Can Watch Super Bowl LVII
Here’s where you can watch Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The stage is officially set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after winning their respective conference titles. The Eagles took the NFC...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Observations: Rout of 49ers Puts Jalen Hurts and Co. in Super Bowl
Super Bowl-bound Eagles are the gold standard and more in Roob's 10 obs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Two Super Bowls in six years. Jeff Lurie was about 20 years too early when he said it, but this franchise really is the gold standard right now. They're that good.
