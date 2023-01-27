ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Jermaine Terry II

Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Woz & Coach Kefense have been recruiting me since high school. Most memorable moment on the football field: 2022 catch vs Colorado. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: I think my game is growing and continues to grow, that hasn’t happened without a lot of people playing a part. I think it would be to many names to list and not enough credit to give out when thinking about who’s helped me the most.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Austin Ratliff

Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Cookus. Most memorable moment on the football field: Winning the 5A state championship for Silverton High School in Oregon. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: My brother in law and beav alumni, Jonas Dahl. What...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Dyontae Navarrete

Dyontae Navarrete is a PWO transfer from Lewis and Clark College. He played high school football for Woodburn (Ore.) Woodburn. He is entering his junior season now at Oregon State after rushing for 987 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games with the Pioneers. He is currently listed at 5-11, 220 pounds.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Decision Day has arrived for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Decision Day has arrived for the nation's top uncommitted prospect. Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is down to South Carolina, Oregon, Maryland, Miami and Michigan, and he is making the destination of his commitment known during a 1 p.m. ceremony at Archbishop Carroll. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound elite sprinter,...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Mailbag Podcast: What could Signing Day look like for Oregon?

On this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast, we open up the mailbag to answer your biggest questions around the Oregon football and basketball programs. We discuss what National Signing Day could look like on Wednesday, a look into the tight end position group, what chances the Oregon men's program has of making the NCAA Tournament, and then we dive into the Oregon women's basketball program and their chances of hosting a regional for the NCAA Tournament.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: After Oregon visit, college football world awaits 5-star recruit's decision

College football's "freakiest" recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harbor is a track star who moonlights as a two-way impact player at tight end and edge. His intention is to play on offense at the college level. Harbor not only owns a personal-best 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash, but reportedly was able to go 20.79 second in the 200-meter dash without starting blocks.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

From Titan to Duck: Lane's Bella Hamel commits to Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Community College women's basketball team is known for their winning tradition. The Titans are still undefeated this season and one player is taking her skills all the way from LCC to one of the best women's basketball programs in the entire nation - her dream school, the University of Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

Ducks Add Four More to Incoming Class

EUGENE, Ore. – Head coach Matt Ulmer and the Oregon volleyball team welcomes four more freshmen as part of the incoming class. The newest group of Ducks includes Alex Acevedo (Nampa, Idaho), Sophie Gregoire (Dundee, Ore), Isabel Patterson (Portland, Ore.) and Kate Thibault (Watertown, Minn.). Alex Acevedo. OH |...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

The Food At This Chill Oregon Grill Will Make Your Taste Buds Explode

Brix Grill and Chill is a popular restaurant located in Roseburg, Oregon known for delicious food and a chill atmosphere. Brix is a local favorite and well worth a visit when passing through Roseburg. Brix Grill And Chill In Roseburg, Oregon. The menu at Brix Grill and Chill features a...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG LOW HITS TEENS IN JANUARY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017

It was 19 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport Monday morning. Data from National Weather Service in Medford said the last time Roseburg was in the teens in January, was on January 5th, 2017. The two prior times before that was in January of 2013 and January of 2011. News...
ROSEBURG, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
kezi.com

Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany

ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
ALBANY, OR
247Sports

247Sports

