Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk Hunt
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Jermaine Terry II
Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Woz & Coach Kefense have been recruiting me since high school. Most memorable moment on the football field: 2022 catch vs Colorado. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: I think my game is growing and continues to grow, that hasn’t happened without a lot of people playing a part. I think it would be to many names to list and not enough credit to give out when thinking about who’s helped me the most.
247Sports
Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Austin Ratliff
Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Cookus. Most memorable moment on the football field: Winning the 5A state championship for Silverton High School in Oregon. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: My brother in law and beav alumni, Jonas Dahl. What...
247Sports
Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Dyontae Navarrete
Dyontae Navarrete is a PWO transfer from Lewis and Clark College. He played high school football for Woodburn (Ore.) Woodburn. He is entering his junior season now at Oregon State after rushing for 987 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games with the Pioneers. He is currently listed at 5-11, 220 pounds.
247Sports
National Signing Day Primer: Where Oregon stands less than 24 hours out
With National Signing Day less than 24 hours out, there are a few storylines to track for the Oregon football program. The Ducks have a chance to make history if they can see.
247Sports
Oregon a 'Top 5 school' for tight end after visiting Oregon over the weekend
The Oregon Football program hosted tight end prospect Ryner Swanson for an unofficial visit recently, giving both the prospect and the football program a chance to better get.
247Sports
Decision Day has arrived for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Decision Day has arrived for the nation's top uncommitted prospect. Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is down to South Carolina, Oregon, Maryland, Miami and Michigan, and he is making the destination of his commitment known during a 1 p.m. ceremony at Archbishop Carroll. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound elite sprinter,...
Rodrick Pleasant, nation's top uncommitted cornerback, sets decision details; Oregon, UCLA, USC among finalists
The December early signing period has replaced the traditional signing period as the go-to time for top prospects to ink their binding National Letters of Intent. This year, 145 of the nation's top 150 prospects signed in December, leaving just five major targets left on the board nationally. ...
Mailbag Podcast: What could Signing Day look like for Oregon?
On this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast, we open up the mailbag to answer your biggest questions around the Oregon football and basketball programs. We discuss what National Signing Day could look like on Wednesday, a look into the tight end position group, what chances the Oregon men's program has of making the NCAA Tournament, and then we dive into the Oregon women's basketball program and their chances of hosting a regional for the NCAA Tournament.
247Sports
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: After Oregon visit, college football world awaits 5-star recruit's decision
College football's "freakiest" recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harbor is a track star who moonlights as a two-way impact player at tight end and edge. His intention is to play on offense at the college level. Harbor not only owns a personal-best 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash, but reportedly was able to go 20.79 second in the 200-meter dash without starting blocks.
5-star Dakorien Moore lists his interest in Oregon as 'high' after leaving campus
The Oregon Ducks football program had the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025 on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It presented a chance for the.
247Sports
Oregon gets verbal commitment from edge defender Jaxson Jones days after decommitting from Washington
In five days' time, the Oregon Ducks football program was able to get edge defender Jaxson Jones to decommitment from the Washington Huskies and lock in an unofficial visit to Eugene for this weekend. Now the Ducks can add an even bigger feat to their recruitment of Jones: a verbal commitment.
kpic
From Titan to Duck: Lane's Bella Hamel commits to Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Community College women's basketball team is known for their winning tradition. The Titans are still undefeated this season and one player is taking her skills all the way from LCC to one of the best women's basketball programs in the entire nation - her dream school, the University of Oregon.
GoDucks.com
Ducks Add Four More to Incoming Class
EUGENE, Ore. – Head coach Matt Ulmer and the Oregon volleyball team welcomes four more freshmen as part of the incoming class. The newest group of Ducks includes Alex Acevedo (Nampa, Idaho), Sophie Gregoire (Dundee, Ore), Isabel Patterson (Portland, Ore.) and Kate Thibault (Watertown, Minn.). Alex Acevedo. OH |...
Knowing hydrangea type helps with pruning advice: Ask Extension
Even in winter gardeners take time to think about their plans and you may have questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: What is the best time to prune hydrangeas?...
thatoregonlife.com
The Food At This Chill Oregon Grill Will Make Your Taste Buds Explode
Brix Grill and Chill is a popular restaurant located in Roseburg, Oregon known for delicious food and a chill atmosphere. Brix is a local favorite and well worth a visit when passing through Roseburg. Brix Grill And Chill In Roseburg, Oregon. The menu at Brix Grill and Chill features a...
KDRV
323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG LOW HITS TEENS IN JANUARY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017
It was 19 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport Monday morning. Data from National Weather Service in Medford said the last time Roseburg was in the teens in January, was on January 5th, 2017. The two prior times before that was in January of 2013 and January of 2011. News...
kykn.com
Police Chiefs and Sheriff Issue a Statement to the Residents of Marion County Regarding the Death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee
We, as a law enforcement community in Marion County, find the actions of the police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols to be unconscionable. Collectively, we commend Memphis Police Chief Davis for acting quickly to hold those involved accountable. We hold a deep respect for the sanctity of...
thatoregonlife.com
You've For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
kezi.com
Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
247Sports
