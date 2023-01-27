ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Austin Ratliff

Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Cookus. Most memorable moment on the football field: Winning the 5A state championship for Silverton High School in Oregon. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: My brother in law and beav alumni, Jonas Dahl. What...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Decision Day has arrived for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Decision Day has arrived for the nation's top uncommitted prospect. Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is down to South Carolina, Oregon, Maryland, Miami and Michigan, and he is making the destination of his commitment known during a 1 p.m. ceremony at Archbishop Carroll. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound elite sprinter,...
EUGENE, OR
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Track & Field: “My God! It’s Full of P.R.s!”

Oregon’s Indoor Track and Field athletes hit the road again in a big way this past weekend, splitting the team between Lubbock, Texas and Seattle, Washington. At both sites, Duck competitors excelled, setting many personal records and some marks that landed amongst the best ever recorded by an Oregon Indoor Track and Field athlete. Here are some of the highlights:
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Competitive Gaming in Oregon and Beyond

As popular as traditional team sports, athletics and racing remain, people all over the world are getting involved in competitive gaming. We now live in a digital age, and, like it or not, screens play an important role in how we work and how we play. Gaming itself has undergone a huge transformation in recent years – modern games are immersive, engaging experiences that encourage players to spend hours exploring fascinating new worlds of imagination.
OREGON STATE
FanSided

Oregon football: Should we buy Bo Nix Heisman hype in 2023?

Transferring to the Oregon football program from Auburn last year was the best career move Bo Nix has ever made. Not only did Nix win the starting job for a team that went on to contend for a Pac-12 title and was a legit College Football Playoff contender, but he improved in every single major statistical category under Kenny Dillingham last season in the Ducks’ offense.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

6 Ultimate Romantic, Cloistered Finds on Oregon Coast's Northern Half

(Oregon Coast) – February is right upon us and so begins that white-knuckled planning stage for Valentine's Day. Where to take your special someone: what would they, he or she really like for a surprise trip to the Oregon coast? You're nervous you might mess this one up. (Above: Stonefield Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
shipreport.net

Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR
247Sports

247Sports

