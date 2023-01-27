Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Austin Ratliff
Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Cookus. Most memorable moment on the football field: Winning the 5A state championship for Silverton High School in Oregon. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: My brother in law and beav alumni, Jonas Dahl. What...
Oregon a 'Top 5 school' for tight end after visiting Oregon over the weekend
The Oregon Football program hosted tight end prospect Ryner Swanson for an unofficial visit recently, giving both the prospect and the football program a chance to better get.
Decision Day has arrived for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Decision Day has arrived for the nation's top uncommitted prospect. Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is down to South Carolina, Oregon, Maryland, Miami and Michigan, and he is making the destination of his commitment known during a 1 p.m. ceremony at Archbishop Carroll. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound elite sprinter,...
A rising in-state prospect recaps his inside look at Oregon Football
One of the state of Oregon's top underclassmen prospects is offensive tackle Jace Eveland out of Putnam high school in the Portland area. Already holding one Power 5 offer in.
Clackamas 60, Camas 50: Cavaliers deliver bragging rights to Oregon in showdown between No. 1 girls basketball teams from Oregon and Washington
By Dan Brood | Photos by Taylor Balkom There were a few things the Clackamas girls basketball team wanted to accomplish. The Cavaliers wanted to turn in an intense, complete-game performance. They wanted to avenge one of their few losses on the season, and, oh yeah, they wanted to show that ...
National Signing Day Primer: Where Oregon stands less than 24 hours out
With National Signing Day less than 24 hours out, there are a few storylines to track for the Oregon football program. The Ducks have a chance to make history if they can see.
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Track & Field: “My God! It’s Full of P.R.s!”
Oregon’s Indoor Track and Field athletes hit the road again in a big way this past weekend, splitting the team between Lubbock, Texas and Seattle, Washington. At both sites, Duck competitors excelled, setting many personal records and some marks that landed amongst the best ever recorded by an Oregon Indoor Track and Field athlete. Here are some of the highlights:
fishduck.com
Competitive Gaming in Oregon and Beyond
As popular as traditional team sports, athletics and racing remain, people all over the world are getting involved in competitive gaming. We now live in a digital age, and, like it or not, screens play an important role in how we work and how we play. Gaming itself has undergone a huge transformation in recent years – modern games are immersive, engaging experiences that encourage players to spend hours exploring fascinating new worlds of imagination.
5-star Dakorien Moore lists his interest in Oregon as 'high' after leaving campus
The Oregon Ducks football program had the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025 on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It presented a chance for the.
Oregon gets verbal commitment from edge defender Jaxson Jones days after decommitting from Washington
In five days' time, the Oregon Ducks football program was able to get edge defender Jaxson Jones to decommitment from the Washington Huskies and lock in an unofficial visit to Eugene for this weekend. Now the Ducks can add an even bigger feat to their recruitment of Jones: a verbal commitment.
Oregon football: Should we buy Bo Nix Heisman hype in 2023?
Transferring to the Oregon football program from Auburn last year was the best career move Bo Nix has ever made. Not only did Nix win the starting job for a team that went on to contend for a Pac-12 title and was a legit College Football Playoff contender, but he improved in every single major statistical category under Kenny Dillingham last season in the Ducks’ offense.
beachconnection.net
6 Ultimate Romantic, Cloistered Finds on Oregon Coast's Northern Half
(Oregon Coast) – February is right upon us and so begins that white-knuckled planning stage for Valentine's Day. Where to take your special someone: what would they, he or she really like for a surprise trip to the Oregon coast? You're nervous you might mess this one up. (Above: Stonefield Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Portland’s Alex Fowler breaks school’s all-time scoring record
“It only came on my radar the last game. I didn’t realize how close I was to the record,” said Alex Fowler, who only learned how close she was in a postgame interview.
WWEEK
SEA Crab House, a Quickly Growing Chain That Started on the Coast, Is Opening in Beaverton
A restaurant specializing in Southern-style boils that began in Seaside has quickly and quietly become a mini empire with its first metro-area location scheduled to open this week. The SEA Crab House, which also has spots in Astoria and Bend, will launch an outpost Friday, Feb. 3, at 4105 SW...
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
kpic
Oregon Air National Guard to conduct nighttime training over next few weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Air National Guard will conduct night training over the next two weeks. F-15 Eagles from the 142nd Wing will fly nighttime missions from January 30 to February 3 and again from February 7 to 9. Officials say the night flying allows the Citizen-Airmen based...
Knowing hydrangea type helps with pruning advice: Ask Extension
Even in winter gardeners take time to think about their plans and you may have questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: What is the best time to prune hydrangeas?...
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs
The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
424K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0