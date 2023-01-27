Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Red Sox trade: Boston sends former All-Star Matt Barnes to Marlins for lefty reliever, per report
The Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a trade that will see them swap veteran relievers, according to SportsGrid's Craig Mish. The Red Sox will acquire left-hander Richard Bleier while the Marlins net Matt Barnes, a former All-Star closer who was recently designated for assignment. Miami will also receive cash considerations to offset Barnes' greater salary.
Phillies' Josh Harrison: Heading to Philadelphia
Harrison agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Phillies on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The veteran infielder spent the 2022 campaign with the White Sox, and the team declined his $5.5 million club option after he posted a .256/.317/.370 slash line with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 119 games. Harrison should have a chance to earn the starting job at second base, though he's more likely to fill the weak side of a platoon with Bryson Stott while also working as a utility man.
Giants' Joe Ross: Signs NRI deal with San Francisco
Ross (elbow) agreed Monday with the Giants on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Ross underwent Tommy John surgery last May for the second time in his career and will likely miss the start of the 2023 season while recovering from the procedure. The 29-year-old made 20 appearances (19 starts) for the Nationals in 2021 while posting a 4.17 ERA and 109:34 K:BB in 108 innings. Ross could be a rotation option for the Giants in the second half of the season if he responds well to his rehab program, but he can safely be ignored in even the deepest of fantasy leagues until he reaches the point where he's pitching in minor-league games.
Diamondbacks' Yairo Munoz: Latches on with Diamondbacks
Munoz signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He'll be in major-league camp during spring training. Munoz, 28, saw action in 29 games for the Phillies last season, putting up a .654 OPS with three home runs. He'll try to win a utility job in Arizona.
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Clears waivers
Widener was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Jan. 5 after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old right-hander thus remains in the Arizona organization after being recently moved off the 40-man roster. Widener made 14 appearances out of the Diamondbacks bullpen in 2022, logging a 3.63 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 17.1 innings.
49ers' emergency quarterback, who's not a QB, could be forced to play in NFC Championship against Eagles
Going into Sunday's NFC Championship game, the 49ers were already down to their third-string quarterback (Brock Purdy), but after an injury to the rookie, San Francisco is now just one big hit away from being forced to play a quarterback who has never actually played quarterback. With Purdy on the...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs could become second champ in row with losing ATS mark after 30-plus years without one
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have played on this stage before, while the Eagles are back in the Big Game for the first time since the 2017 season thanks to Jalen Hurts and the ferocious Eagles defense.
2023 NFL Draft: How Eagles, Seahawks and other teams with two first-round picks should approach draft night
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away. CBSSports.com explores how teams with two first-round selections could approach Thursday night, with the intention of exploring the same topic closer to draft night to see how the thought process may have changed. Detroit Lions: Nos. 6 and 18 overall.
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Avoids arbitration
Torres agreed to a one-year, $9.95 million contract with the Yankees on Saturday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's the penultimate year of arbitration eligibility for Torres, and he'll receive a nice raise after he made $6.25 million in 2022. The 26-year-old rebounded at the plate last season with a .257/.310/.451 slash line and 24 home runs after he struggled to a .697 OPS in 2021.
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Back in Arizona on MiLB pact
The Diamondbacks announced Saturday that Hager was re-signed on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to MLB spring training. Hager concluded the 2022 season as a member of Arizona's 40-man roster and 28-man active roster before being outrighted to Triple-A Reno in early November. Rather than electing free agency and trying his luck elsewhere, the 29-year-old will stick in Arizona's organization and compete for a utility role in spring training. During his sparse action in the majors in 2022, Hager slashed .240/.345/.280 across 59 plate appearances.
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Moved off 40-man roster
Philadelphia designated Coonrod for assignment Monday. The transaction clears room on the 40-man roster for infielder Josh Harrison, who was signed to a one-year, $2 million deal. Coonrod was ineffective in 12 appearances with Philadelphia in 2022, recording a 7.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 12.2 innings. If he clears waivers, the 30-year-old will be outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley if he opts not to elect free agency.
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
Lakers' Scotty Pippen: Sidelined Sunday
Pippen did not play in Sunday's 152-118 win over the G League Warriors with a concussion. Pippen missed Sunday's contest after being placed in concussion protocols. However, his usual scoring impact was not missed by South Bay as the team dominated Santa Cruz. It's unclear when Pippen will clear protocols, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday.
Braves' Magneuris Sierra: Heads to Atlanta on NRI deal
Sierra agreed Monday with Atlanta on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Chris Harris of the Mississippi Braves reports. A former top prospect, Sierra has not been able to find success against major-league pitching, and he posted just a .442 OPS over 96 plate appearances in 45 games with the Angels last year. His speed and defense does give him an outside chance of making the major-league squad out of spring training, but it would assuredly be in a role that offers no fantasy intrigue.
49ers' Tay Martin: Sticks with San Francisco
The 49ers signed Martin to a reserve/future deal Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Martin signed with the 49ers' practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster. He saw two elevations during the regular season, but he played nearly exclusively on special teams. With his new contract, he'll be able to stick around the organization and compete for a larger role during the offseason.
Guardians superfan John Adams, who drummed at Cleveland home games for nearly 50 years, dies at 71
John Adams, a Cleveland baseball superfan that served as a ballpark drummer for nearly 50 years, died at 71, the Cleveland Guardians announced Monday. Adams' drum, a fixture in the outfield bleachers, could be heard at Cleveland home games dating back to the 1973 season. "For nearly five decades the...
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Designated for assignment
Coonrod was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday. It clears room on the 40-man roster for Josh Harrison. Coonrod was ineffective in 12 appearances with Philadelphia in 2022 with a 7.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 12.2 innings thrown. If he clears waivers, he can either report back to Triple-A or test free agency.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Chips in across board in win
Beal finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 30 minutes in Monday's 127-106 win over the Spurs. Making his sixth consecutive appearance following a recent five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Beal came through with his best fantasy performance during that stretch. Thanks largely to having already missed 20 games this season while seeing his minutes per game drop from 36.0 in 2021-22 to 32.8 so far in 2022-23, Beal hasn't lived up to draft-day expectations, but his outlook could be more promising moving forward now that the nagging hamstring issue looks to be behind him. Even though his averages in the counting categories are slightly down across the board from last season, Beal has been able to offset those declines to some degree by converting at a career-best rate from the field (51.2 percent).
