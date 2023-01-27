Read full article on original website
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lamb Weston Holdings, Costco Wholesale and PNM Resources
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/2/23, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), and PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/3/23, Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 2/17/23, and PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3675 on 2/17/23. As a percentage of LW's recent stock price of $99.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when LW shares open for trading on 2/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for COST to open 0.18% lower in price and for PNM to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.
BlackRock Increases Position in Everi Holdings (EVRI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.62MM shares of Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI). This represents 7.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.90MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Daily Dividend Report: MPC,ETR,GATX,HWM,CINF
The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Feb. 16, 2023. Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.07...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
AI Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. It has quickly changed the way we live, work, and interact. AI has been integrated into many industries. This includes healthcare, finance, retail, and entertainment, and its impact on society and business has been substantial. With the growth of AI, it is not surprising that AI stocks have become popular among investors.
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
Hexcel (HXL) Declares $0.12 Dividend
Hexcel said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
Travel + Leisure (TNL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.34, changing hands as high as $42.37 per share. Travel + Leisure Co shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $7.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NOMD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.76, changing hands as high as $17.80 per share. Nomad Foods Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.63, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
SBRA Breaks Above 9% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $13.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed the most recent trading day at $68.48, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company...
BlackRock Increases Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.86MM shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI). This represents 14.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2.53MM shares and 12.70% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Dropbox (DBX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.92MM shares of Dropbox Inc (DBX). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 20.13MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
State Street Increases Position in Veris Residential (VRE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.19MM shares of Veris Residential Inc (VRE). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.76MM shares and 5.23% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Unusual Options Activity: COIN, LCID, AAPL and 6 Others
Many investors brush off or ignore options trading because options are complex and misunderstood. However, many other traders have learned how to “follow the flow.”. In other words, they want to know what the big funds and institutions are doing. When these buyers make their move in the options world, they leave a trail behind them — footsteps.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $64.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
