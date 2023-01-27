Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Red Sox trade: Boston sends former All-Star Matt Barnes to Marlins for lefty reliever, per report
The Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a trade that will see them swap veteran relievers, according to SportsGrid's Craig Mish. The Red Sox will acquire left-hander Richard Bleier while the Marlins net Matt Barnes, a former All-Star closer who was recently designated for assignment. Miami will also receive cash considerations to offset Barnes' greater salary.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Josh Harrison: Heading to Philadelphia
Harrison agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Phillies on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The veteran infielder spent the 2022 campaign with the White Sox, and the team declined his $5.5 million club option after he posted a .256/.317/.370 slash line with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 119 games. Harrison should have a chance to earn the starting job at second base, though he's more likely to fill the weak side of a platoon with Bryson Stott while also working as a utility man.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jandel Gustave: Receives NRI from Arizona
Gustave signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Gustave has been given an invitation to major-league spring training, where he'll compete for a spot in the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen. The 30-year-old boasts a career 3.56 ERA over 91 relief innings in the big leagues, although he's struck out only 72 despite a fastball which reaches the upper-90s. Gustave's 2022 season ended in August due to a forearm injury, but it would appear doctors in Arizona have cleared him.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joe Ross: Signs NRI deal with San Francisco
Ross (elbow) agreed Monday with the Giants on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Ross underwent Tommy John surgery last May for the second time in his career and will likely miss the start of the 2023 season while recovering from the procedure. The 29-year-old made 20 appearances (19 starts) for the Nationals in 2021 while posting a 4.17 ERA and 109:34 K:BB in 108 innings. Ross could be a rotation option for the Giants in the second half of the season if he responds well to his rehab program, but he can safely be ignored in even the deepest of fantasy leagues until he reaches the point where he's pitching in minor-league games.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Tayler Saucedo: Claimed off waivers
Saucedo was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Tuesday. Saucedo had been designated for assignment by the Mets last week following the completion of a free-agent agreement with outfielder Tommy Pham. The 29-year-old left-hander allowed four earned runs in just 2.2 major-league innings last season with the Blue Jays, who cut him loose in November.
CBS Sports
Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence 'might be a Hall of Famer someday'
Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as Jaguars head coach did not go well. But the former Florida and Ohio State national champion still holds Jacksonville in high regard. Joining Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" Tuesday, Meyer praised the Jaguars' improved personnel and had even loftier remarks about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
CBS Sports
49ers' emergency quarterback, who's not a QB, could be forced to play in NFC Championship against Eagles
Going into Sunday's NFC Championship game, the 49ers were already down to their third-string quarterback (Brock Purdy), but after an injury to the rookie, San Francisco is now just one big hit away from being forced to play a quarterback who has never actually played quarterback. With Purdy on the...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs could become second champ in row with losing ATS mark after 30-plus years without one
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have played on this stage before, while the Eagles are back in the Big Game for the first time since the 2017 season thanks to Jalen Hurts and the ferocious Eagles defense.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: How Eagles, Seahawks and other teams with two first-round picks should approach draft night
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away. CBSSports.com explores how teams with two first-round selections could approach Thursday night, with the intention of exploring the same topic closer to draft night to see how the thought process may have changed. Detroit Lions: Nos. 6 and 18 overall.
CBS Sports
Royals' Ryan Goins: Headed back to Kansas City
Goins signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday. It's something of a homecoming for Goins, who played for the Royals in 2018. Goins has spent each of the last two seasons at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Braves organization and is likely headed to Triple-A Omaha to start 2023. The veteran infielder will turn 35 in a couple weeks.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Yairo Munoz: Latches on with Diamondbacks
Munoz signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He'll be in major-league camp during spring training. Munoz, 28, saw action in 29 games for the Phillies last season, putting up a .654 OPS with three home runs. He'll try to win a utility job in Arizona.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Avoids arbitration
Torres agreed to a one-year, $9.95 million contract with the Yankees on Saturday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's the penultimate year of arbitration eligibility for Torres, and he'll receive a nice raise after he made $6.25 million in 2022. The 26-year-old rebounded at the plate last season with a .257/.310/.451 slash line and 24 home runs after he struggled to a .697 OPS in 2021.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Clears waivers
Widener was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Jan. 5 after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old right-hander thus remains in the Arizona organization after being recently moved off the 40-man roster. Widener made 14 appearances out of the Diamondbacks bullpen in 2022, logging a 3.63 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 17.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Rays win bid to redevelop Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, despite threats to leave town
The odds of the Tampa Bay Rays remaining in Florida -- St. Petersburg, to be exact, though still "Tampa Bay" -- got a boost this week. On Monday, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced during his State of the City address that he has chosen the Rays over other suitors to redevelop Tropicana Field and the surrounding area. Via the Tampa Bay Times, here are some details:
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Back in Arizona on MiLB pact
The Diamondbacks announced Saturday that Hager was re-signed on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to MLB spring training. Hager concluded the 2022 season as a member of Arizona's 40-man roster and 28-man active roster before being outrighted to Triple-A Reno in early November. Rather than electing free agency and trying his luck elsewhere, the 29-year-old will stick in Arizona's organization and compete for a utility role in spring training. During his sparse action in the majors in 2022, Hager slashed .240/.345/.280 across 59 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Moved off 40-man roster
Philadelphia designated Coonrod for assignment Monday. The transaction clears room on the 40-man roster for infielder Josh Harrison, who was signed to a one-year, $2 million deal. Coonrod was ineffective in 12 appearances with Philadelphia in 2022, recording a 7.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 12.2 innings. If he clears waivers, the 30-year-old will be outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley if he opts not to elect free agency.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton already seems to have a plan to fix Russell Wilson: How Broncos coach plans to improve QB's game
With Sean Payton now officially heading to Denver, the biggest question revolving around his first season with the Broncos is whether he'll be able to fix Russell Wilson. The former Seahawks quarterback was traded to Denver in a blockbuster deal during the 2022 offseason, and although Denver had high hopes for its new franchise quarterback, Wilson didn't come close to living up to those hopes.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Scotty Pippen: Sidelined Sunday
Pippen did not play in Sunday's 152-118 win over the G League Warriors with a concussion. Pippen missed Sunday's contest after being placed in concussion protocols. However, his usual scoring impact was not missed by South Bay as the team dominated Santa Cruz. It's unclear when Pippen will clear protocols, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
Comments / 0