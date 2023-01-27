Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket, state work on solution to clean up underpasses
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Trash is continuing to pile up on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket near several underpasses. A week after NBC 10 News first reported the issue, little appears to have been done to fix the problem. According to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, it's the agency's...
Turnto10.com
Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
Turnto10.com
Boys recount finding hollow grenade while exploring woods in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Two boys in Wrentham have quite a war story to tell after they made a potentially explosive find while out exploring near home. Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath praised the boys in a Facebook post for their reaction, calling them "wicked smaht," for not touching it.
Turnto10.com
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts on Tuesday, according to NBC Boston. A man reportedly walked into the store and began shooting. Aerial footage showed multiple police cars outside the store at...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Rhode Island cities, towns make millions off traffic cams
Traffic cameras are bringing in big cash to several cities in Rhode Island. Speed and red-light cameras have been scattered across East Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, and Central Falls for years now, aiming to catch drivers disobeying the law, then slapping them with hefty fines. “It’s less accidents, less people getting...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of killing Providence building's landlord
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The first Rhode Islander charged with having an outlawed high-capacity magazine is also charged with murder. Providence police said Tuesday that a man using a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed the landlord when she came to evict him the day before. One tenant who was...
Turnto10.com
Wrentham police praise boys' 'smart decision,' when finding grenade in woods
WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Wrentham police are bringing attention to the "awesome judgement," of two 12-year-old boys who discovered a grenade while out in the woods. According to Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Jackson Allen were out hiking on a trail Wednesday when they spotted a pile of trash.
Turnto10.com
Victim identified in fatal Lincoln crash
(WJAR) — Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln last week. The Lincoln Police Department identified the victim on Monday as 51-year-old Papa Ndoye, a town resident. Police were called on Tuesday, January 24, to the vehicle accident around 6:40 p.m. on Old River...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Hospital's wake-up stroke protocol saves lives
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "About 15 to 20% of people who come in with stroke symptoms, they actually wake up with their symptoms," said Dr. Shadi Yaghi, co-director of the comprehensive stroke center at Rhode Island Hospital, the only one in Rhode Island. Andrea Viveiros was one of them.
Turnto10.com
Driver ejected in Massachusetts highway rollover crash
PEMBROKE, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Pembroke early Sunday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Route 3 northbound near exit 22. The driver was ejected and rushed to the hospital. Duxbury fire officials said...
Turnto10.com
Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
Turnto10.com
Funeral held for former South Kingstown police chief
(WJAR) — Family, friends, and community members gathered to say their final goodbyes to Vincent Vespia Jr. Monday morning. Vespia retired from the South Kingstown Police Department in 2016 after 57 years in law enforcement. "Vinny” as many people called him is being remembered for his dedication and leadership...
Turnto10.com
Newport nonprofit named Champion in Action for environmental sustainability
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — The Newport Tree Conservancy on Tuesday was named NBC 10 Citizens Bank Champion in Action for environmental sustainability. The Newport nonprofit receives a $35,000 check and promotional support on NBC 10. On a late October weekend, volunteers help plant some 100 trees at Miantonomi Park...
Turnto10.com
Providence teenager injured in drive-by shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down Florence Street in the Olneyville section of the city on Saturday night. Police said it appears someone in a car fired at the teenager near Joslin Park around 11 p.m. and drove off. Officers...
Turnto10.com
Classes canceled for a second day as teachers strike in Massachusetts city
(WJAR) — Classes were again canceled in a Massachusetts city as teachers continued to strike on Tuesday. Teachers in Woburn defied a judge’s order to stop their strike and get back in the classroom. In a joint statement, the Woburn School Committee and Mayor Scott Galvin called out...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: 2 North Providence police officers accused of stealing from union
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — One North Providence police officer has just retired and another was on paid leave Tuesday, as both are under indictment on embezzlement and other charges. They are accused of stealing from the police union. Detective Christopher Petteruti is the union treasurer. Former Lt. Dennis Stone...
Turnto10.com
Teenager faces gun charge in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Police in New Bedford arrested a 16-year-old on a gun charge on Monday afternoon. Officers were patrolling in the area of the Temple Landing apartments in the city's west end at about 3 p.m. when they saw a group of boys allegedly involved in gang activity.
Turnto10.com
Fall River man arrested on gun, drug charges
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police arrested a man on gun and drug charges on Saturday. Detectives executed a search warrant at a Palmer Street home and reportedly found a Glock 23.40 caliber firearm, over 3 grams of crack cocaine, and almost 5 grams of fentanyl. Police...
Turnto10.com
Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Incred-A-Bowl
Temi-Tope Adeleye brings us another Cheap Eats location to try. Incred-A-Bowl Food Company has opened their first brick and mortar location in East Providence, RI. Owner Sterling Clinton-Spellman and Russell Spellman give a sample of some of the tasty treats and new drinks that are available on the update menu for the restaurant.
Comments / 0