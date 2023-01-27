Read full article on original website
New Bedford Police Arrest Teen With Loaded Firearm
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — New Bedford Police seized a loaded firearm from a 16-year-old boy Monday in the city’s West End. According to police, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were monitoring activity in the Temple Landing at around 3 p.m. on January 30, when they say they observed a group of males known to be involved in gang activity.
ABC6.com
Fall River police arrest man on gun and drug charges
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man over the weekend on gun and drug charges. Police said after a lengthy investigation, they executed a search warrant at a Palmer Street home on Saturday. There, police said they seized a Glock 23...
ABC6.com
Landlord shot, killed in Providence while attempting to evict tenant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A landlord was shot and killed in Providence Monday while attempting to evict one of her tenants living in the home, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Jennie Jensen was shot on Prudence Avenue. Maj. David Lapatin said the suspect, 26-year-old Rufus Watson, was allegedly...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police look to identify man connected to shoplifting incidents
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man connected to the shoplifting of saws from local hardware stores. Police say on January 5 and January 13, a man stole DeWalt Miter saws from Lowes stores in Warwick. The department posted...
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge city man and woman with narcotics offenses
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a man on a variety of narcotics charges. On January 30th, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were targeting drug activity in the north-end sector when they observed what they believed to be a drug transaction take place between a male and female.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating after one dead, another injured, in double shooting at Massachusetts Dollar Tree
Multiple people were shot at a Massachusetts Department store on Tuesday. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred inside a Dollar Tree store located at 999 North Montello Street just before 2:00 p.m. Two male victims...
Police: Man arrested on cocaine charges allegedly responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford
Authorities say they arrested a man on Friday responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford and surrounding communities.
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves
YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
capecoddaily.com
Foul play not suspected after person found dead at Falmouth cemetery
YARMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On January 30, 2023 at approximately 8:00 AM, the Falmouth Police Department responded to the St. Josephs Cemetery on Gifford Street, where the scene of an unattended death was discovered. This incident is under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Falmouth Police Detectives […] The post Foul play not suspected after person found dead at Falmouth cemetery appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Turnto10.com
Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
Back to Prison for New Bedford Criminal Convicted of Assault
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a long criminal record — including a 2002 conviction for manslaughter, heroin distribution, and illegally dumping a human body in Nantucket harbor — is going back to prison for a violent domestic assault. The Bristol County D.A.'s office said...
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
WCVB
Police searching for man last seen leaving medical facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts
Marlborough, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing man from Ware, Massachusetts, who was last seen leaving a medical facility in Marlborough. State police said 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard has been missing for several days. Police conducted a search of the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough on Sunday; however, he...
‘That is somebody’s child’: BPD searching for teen’s killer after broad daylight shooting
Boston Police are searching for the gunman who murdered a teenager in broad daylight in Mattapan.
Body of missing man found in Marblehead
The body of a missing man was found on the shore off Edgemere Road in Marblehead, Thursday.
WMUR.com
Husband of woman accused of murdering Duxbury, Massachusetts kids asks public to forgive her
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman accused of murdering her children is asking the public to find it in themselves to forgive her. Lindsay Clancy, 32, will face homicide charges in connection to the death of her children. She will also face three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to sister station WCVB.
'Another senseless act of violence,' Young man killed in Mattapan shooting
BOSTON -- A young man is dead after a shooting in broad daylight on Sunday. It happened at the corner of Freemont and Babson Streets in Mattapan. "Upon arrival, they located the young male in the area of 119 Babson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS responded to the scene but unfortunately, the young man did not survive his wounds," Superintendent Filipe Colon said. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he heard an SUV pull up in front of his driveway. "I noticed that a gentleman got out of the vehicle and walked next door of...
Former Fall River Old Colony YMCA Staffer Under Investigation
FALL RIVER — A former employee at the Old Colony YMCA in Fall River is being investigated after allegations that they had supplied minors with controlled substances. Fall River police spokesman Det. Sgt. Moses Pereira said the matter is under investigation, but noted that no criminal charges have been filed as of Friday morning.
