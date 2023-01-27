BOSTON -- A young man is dead after a shooting in broad daylight on Sunday. It happened at the corner of Freemont and Babson Streets in Mattapan. "Upon arrival, they located the young male in the area of 119 Babson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS responded to the scene but unfortunately, the young man did not survive his wounds," Superintendent Filipe Colon said. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he heard an SUV pull up in front of his driveway. "I noticed that a gentleman got out of the vehicle and walked next door of...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO