1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Arrest Teen With Loaded Firearm

NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — New Bedford Police seized a loaded firearm from a 16-year-old boy Monday in the city’s West End. According to police, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were monitoring activity in the Temple Landing at around 3 p.m. on January 30, when they say they observed a group of males known to be involved in gang activity.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River police arrest man on gun and drug charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man over the weekend on gun and drug charges. Police said after a lengthy investigation, they executed a search warrant at a Palmer Street home on Saturday. There, police said they seized a Glock 23...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Landlord shot, killed in Providence while attempting to evict tenant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A landlord was shot and killed in Providence Monday while attempting to evict one of her tenants living in the home, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Jennie Jensen was shot on Prudence Avenue. Maj. David Lapatin said the suspect, 26-year-old Rufus Watson, was allegedly...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police charge city man and woman with narcotics offenses

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a man on a variety of narcotics charges. On January 30th, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were targeting drug activity in the north-end sector when they observed what they believed to be a drug transaction take place between a male and female.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves

YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
SOMERSET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Foul play not suspected after person found dead at Falmouth cemetery

YARMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On January 30, 2023 at approximately 8:00 AM, the Falmouth Police Department responded to the St. Josephs Cemetery on Gifford Street, where the scene of an unattended death was discovered. This incident is under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Falmouth Police Detectives […] The post Foul play not suspected after person found dead at Falmouth cemetery appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
WOONSOCKET, RI
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

'Another senseless act of violence,' Young man killed in Mattapan shooting

BOSTON -- A young man is dead after a shooting in broad daylight on Sunday. It happened at the corner of Freemont and Babson Streets in Mattapan. "Upon arrival, they located the young male in the area of 119 Babson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS responded to the scene but unfortunately, the young man did not survive his wounds," Superintendent Filipe Colon said. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he heard an SUV pull up in front of his driveway. "I noticed that a gentleman got out of the vehicle and walked next door of...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Former Fall River Old Colony YMCA Staffer Under Investigation

FALL RIVER — A former employee at the Old Colony YMCA in Fall River is being investigated after allegations that they had supplied minors with controlled substances. Fall River police spokesman Det. Sgt. Moses Pereira said the matter is under investigation, but noted that no criminal charges have been filed as of Friday morning.
FALL RIVER, MA
