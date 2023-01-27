Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Jordan Miles
Christian County junior Jordan Miles has had a lot asked of him from a young age, leading the Trigg County basketball team in scoring as an 8th-grader and taking over as quarterback for the Colonels as a sophomore. Jordan made his way to Christian County as a freshman to play...
yoursportsedge.com
Crittenden’s Taylor Guess Now 5th District’s All-Time Leading Scorer
Crittenden County senior Taylor Guess has now scored more points than anyone in the history of girls’ basketball in the 5th District. Guess had 16 points Saturday in the Lady Rockets’ 74-54 victory at Carlisle County. That pushed her past former Lyon County standout Saundra Oliver and into...
