Related
Pasco Deputies Searching For Two Suspects That Broke Into Hudson Business
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects that broke into a Hudson business. On Jan. 15, between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., two suspects broke into a closed business in the 1520 block of US Hwy
VIDEO: Ring Surveillance Video Released In Lakeland Shooting With 11 Victims
LAKELAND, Fla. – The surveillance footage of the shooting in Lakeland that injured 11 victims was released by Lakeland Police Department on Monday. Police Chief Sam Taylor provided an update on the shooting investigation at 11:00 AM Monday, giving details into the investigation. Lakeland Police
Vehicle Involved In Lakeland Mass Shooting Located, 11th Victim Identified
LAKELAND, Fla. – The vehicle involved in the mass shooting that happened on Monday has been located, according to police. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the Nissan Altima that was used in the “intentional” act was located in Lakeland but did not provide an address.
Manatee County deputies search for missing man who said he wanted to hurt himself
Manatee County deputies said they were looking for a man who was last seen Saturday evening.
Mysuncoast.com
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been arrested in Sarasota and are facing felony charges following a fight over a man. A probable cause affidavit issued by Sarasota County Police alleges that Kaylie Moya, 23, of Sarasota, was arguing with a 28-year-old woman over Instagram messages about their shared boyfriend, at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.
fox13news.com
Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
Here’s how many people were arrested at Gasparilla 2023
An estimated 300,000 revelers lined the streets of downtown Tampa on Saturday for the 2023 Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of Pirates, the third-largest parade in the country.
Police: Mother found dead next to SUV with sleeping child inside in New Tampa
he Tampa Police Department is investigating after a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night.
Pasco County Sheriff's Office takes new approach to combat opioid crisis
Data from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shows U.S. 19 is a hotspot for opioid overdoses. On average, one in five overdoses in Pasco County are now fatal, with fentanyl fueling the crisis.
Ten injured after shooting in Polk County
Officers with the Lakeland police department are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Iowa avenue north and Plum Street.
Lakeland Police Chief Says Shooting Of 10 People Was “Intentional Act”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Officers and Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are currently investigating a shooting investigation involving multiple victims. Officers were called to the location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at approximately 3:43 p.m. today. Two men have critical injuries, and eight
Scammer Trying To Get Money Is Identifying Himself As A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to be on alert to a recent phone scam occurring in Pinellas County. The suspect is calling residents in Pinellas County and identifying himself as a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office employee. According
After Homeowner Shoots Burglar, Haines City Police Chief Advises Crooks: “We Live In Polk County, Most People Are Armed”
Four words can sum up a warning Haines City police Chief Greg Goreck offered would-be burglars last week: Fool around, find out. A Haines City resident returned home with his girlfriend and their puppy around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning and discovered two strangers in his
sarasotapd.org
Media & News Releases
The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Friday, January 27, 2023, on Fruitville Road. Officers do not believe the two crashes are connected. The first hit-and-run crash happened near Fruitville Road and Orange Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27. The victim,...
Man struck, killed while riding electric bicycle in St. Petersburg
A man has died after he was struck by a car while riding an electric bicycle on Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE:. Sarasota Police has reported that Mayara has returned home and is safe. Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving...
Haines City Man Killed In Dundee Area Crash Sunday Night
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving two vehicles in the Dundee area Sunday evening resulted in the death of one of the drivers. According to investigators, at about 9:21 pm, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Lake Hamilton Police, and Polk
Deputies look for tips following shooting in DeSoto County
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to SE Hillsborough Avenue in reference to a shooting on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
fox13news.com
Mother found dead in New Tampa neighborhood next to SUV with her sleeping toddler inside, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The body of a mother was found along a New Tampa street while her toddler was fast asleep in her vehicle nearby. Officers said she didn't live in the neighborhood and are now trying to figure out what led up to the woman's death. According to police,...
