Mysuncoast.com

Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been arrested in Sarasota and are facing felony charges following a fight over a man. A probable cause affidavit issued by Sarasota County Police alleges that Kaylie Moya, 23, of Sarasota, was arguing with a 28-year-old woman over Instagram messages about their shared boyfriend, at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotapd.org

Media & News Releases

The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Friday, January 27, 2023, on Fruitville Road. Officers do not believe the two crashes are connected. The first hit-and-run crash happened near Fruitville Road and Orange Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27. The victim,...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police searching for missing woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE:. Sarasota Police has reported that Mayara has returned home and is safe. Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving...
SARASOTA, FL

