ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Amazon Layoffs Hit Workers in Robotics, Grocery, Health and AWS Divisions

Amazon earlier this month began a fresh round of job cuts as part of widespread layoffs that are expected to total 18,000. Following the announcement, an employee created a spreadsheet for people who lost their jobs that would be circulated to recruiters. Staffers in Amazon's AWS, health, Zappos, real estate...
OREGON STATE
NBC Miami

‘Shark Tank'-Winning CEO Who Started in a Garage With $2,000 Got a $250,000 Offer From Cuban, Greiner

Laura Lady is, in the words of multiple "Shark Tank" stars, a "dream entrepreneur." The second-generation Honduran-American launched her Concord, New Hampshire-based startup FryAway out of her garage with $2,000 in 2021. It was cash-flow positive within two months, and brought in $700,000 in revenue in its first full year of business, Lady said on Friday's episode of the ABC television show.
CONCORD, NH
NBC Miami

Snap Shares Plunge on Weak Revenue as Digital Ad Struggles Continue

Snap missed on revenue for the fourth quarter but beat on earnings. Snap had a rough 2022 as a slowing economy led numerous companies to slash their digital ad budgets. For a third straight quarter, the social media company is declining to provide guidance, though it says its "internal forecast" assumes a sales decline of between 2% and 10% from a year earlier.
NBC Miami

Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Rate Hike Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting, as well as some economic data in the region. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.71%. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% and the Topix climbed 0.7% even as Japan's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy