Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Amazon Layoffs Hit Workers in Robotics, Grocery, Health and AWS Divisions
Amazon earlier this month began a fresh round of job cuts as part of widespread layoffs that are expected to total 18,000. Following the announcement, an employee created a spreadsheet for people who lost their jobs that would be circulated to recruiters. Staffers in Amazon's AWS, health, Zappos, real estate...
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1.1million – the ‘doubling’ on the letters to look for
A COLLECTION of coins has recently sold for millions of dollars - including a penny for over $1.1million. The penny was from New York City collector Stewart Blay who recently passed without seeing how profitable his coins were. The late Mr. Blay consigned his coin collection to be sold by...
NBC Miami
LA-Based Embedded Ventures Launches Inaugural Fund, With Focus on National Security and Space Tech
Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an inaugural $100 million fund. The firm is looking to back companies building for both commercial and national security customers, especially in the space sector. In 2021, Embedded signed a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Space Force. Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an...
NBC Miami
‘Shark Tank'-Winning CEO Who Started in a Garage With $2,000 Got a $250,000 Offer From Cuban, Greiner
Laura Lady is, in the words of multiple "Shark Tank" stars, a "dream entrepreneur." The second-generation Honduran-American launched her Concord, New Hampshire-based startup FryAway out of her garage with $2,000 in 2021. It was cash-flow positive within two months, and brought in $700,000 in revenue in its first full year of business, Lady said on Friday's episode of the ABC television show.
NBC Miami
Snap Shares Plunge on Weak Revenue as Digital Ad Struggles Continue
Snap missed on revenue for the fourth quarter but beat on earnings. Snap had a rough 2022 as a slowing economy led numerous companies to slash their digital ad budgets. For a third straight quarter, the social media company is declining to provide guidance, though it says its "internal forecast" assumes a sales decline of between 2% and 10% from a year earlier.
NBC Miami
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Rate Hike Decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting, as well as some economic data in the region. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.71%. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% and the Topix climbed 0.7% even as Japan's...
Comments / 0