Laura Lady is, in the words of multiple "Shark Tank" stars, a "dream entrepreneur." The second-generation Honduran-American launched her Concord, New Hampshire-based startup FryAway out of her garage with $2,000 in 2021. It was cash-flow positive within two months, and brought in $700,000 in revenue in its first full year of business, Lady said on Friday's episode of the ABC television show.

CONCORD, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO