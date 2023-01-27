Read full article on original website
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-70; Hazmat called
A hazmat team has been called to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Washington County.
1 taken to hospital after accident involving Harrison County K-9 patrol car
A Harrison County Sheriff's Department patrol car was involved in an accident on U.S. Route 50 near the Interstate 79 interchange on Tuesday that sent one person to the hospital.
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
Missing person last seen in Beverly ‘may need immediate medical attention’
Family members are looking for a man who has not been seen for several weeks and was reported missing in Beverly.
Silver Alert issued for missing man in Tucker County
The West Virginia State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a man who was last seen in Parsons.
1 transported after fire in Mannington
A Marion County home sustained some damage in a fire early Monday morning and one of the residents was transported.
Man dead after incident on I-79 in Washington County
A man is dead after an incident on I-79 in Washington County.
West Virginia Fire Marshal shares safety tips after deadly week
After a week where four people died in three separate house fires in West Virginia, the State Fire Marshal shared tips about how to stay safe during the winter, when the risk of house fires is highest.
Suspected drug dealer nabbed during routine traffic stop near Clarksburg school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An improper registration resulted in a drug arrest near Washington Irving Middle School in Clarksburg on Wednesday. Bridgeport Police conducted the stop in front of the school, made contact with the driver, and immediately placed him into custody because of an outstanding warrant. His name was not released.
One person transported after crash on Route 50
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on Route 50 in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. 911 officials said the accident happened around 8 a.m. on Monday eastbound on Route 50. Two cars and an SUV were involved in the crash, officials said. Officials said one person...
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
Bridgeport company lied about water safety testing, owner pleads guilty
A Bridgeport resident pleaded guilty on Monday to violating the Safe Drinking Water and Clean Water Acts.
Barn collapses in early morning fire
TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire early this morning for more than four hours. Crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Number 4 Rd. in Tunnelton around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Preston County 911 Center. When crews arrived on...
5 News Investigates: A silent crisis
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport. A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg. A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr. “We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s...
Crumbl Cookies opening second West Virginia location
Crumbl Cookies, the bakery chain known for its unique cookie flavors, is opening a second West Virginia location.
Randolph County man who was homeless 3 years ago closes on first home
The Randolph County Housing Authority and the Home Ownership Center celebrated their latest success story on Friday.
Wintry mix creates traffic mess during Tuesday morning commute
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A wintry system passed through the area, making travel difficult Tuesday morning. MECCA 911 Director Jim Smith said 20 property damage accidents and five motorist assistance calls were dispatched by his staff. “We did have three of the accidents reported with people that did have some injuries,” Smith...
