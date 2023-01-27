ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WDTV

Upshur County police searching for wanted woman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

One person transported after crash on Route 50

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on Route 50 in Clarksburg sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. 911 officials said the accident happened around 8 a.m. on Monday eastbound on Route 50. Two cars and an SUV were involved in the crash, officials said. Officials said one person...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Barn collapses in early morning fire

TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire early this morning for more than four hours. Crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Number 4 Rd. in Tunnelton around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Preston County 911 Center. When crews arrived on...
TUNNELTON, WV
WDTV

5 News Investigates: A silent crisis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport. A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg. A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr. “We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s...
CLARKSBURG, WV
wajr.com

Wintry mix creates traffic mess during Tuesday morning commute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A wintry system passed through the area, making travel difficult Tuesday morning. MECCA 911 Director Jim Smith said 20 property damage accidents and five motorist assistance calls were dispatched by his staff. “We did have three of the accidents reported with people that did have some injuries,” Smith...
MORGANTOWN, WV

