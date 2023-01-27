Read full article on original website
Final trash collection input meeting at Columbia ARC on Tuesday night
COLUMBIA — Columbia city leaders planned to host their final scheduled customer input meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of residential curbside trash collection. City council members voted to no longer require the use of city logo trash bags during one of their meetings last month. The open house...
The historic George Washington Carver School will become apartments for seniors
Fulton — The Missouri Housing Development Commission recently approved the renovations for the George Washington Carver School in Fulton to become a new senior living complex. The school will become Carver School Apartments for seniors 55 and older. The school was built in 1937 and was the first school...
City of Columbia employees protesting proposed public transit cuts and low salaries
Columbia — Several dozen City of Columbia employees gathered in front of city hall to protest a wide bevy of issues Monday evening. The most pressing issues centered around potential cuts to the city's transit routes, as well as working conditions during the city's ongoing worker shortage. LiUna Local...
Jefferson City Fire Department handles fire at US Rents It
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of Industrial Drive. The department said in a Facebook post employees at US Rents It reported flames in the store. The department said the first crews on the scene immediately began to work to contain the fire while making sure the business had been fully evacuated.
St. Louis woman dead after Morgan County crash
A St. Louis woman died after a crash on Highway 50 in Morgan County Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on 50, just east of Old Highway 50. Bridget Burgoon, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado west on 50 when...
Jefferson City outlasts Rock Bridge on the road in CMAC showdown
Columbia — Get your popcorn ready because Jefferson City and Rock Bridge was a battle until the very end Tuesday evening. Jays led by 13 points at halftime, before Rock Bridge would storm back in the 2nd half. Jefferson City would pull away thanks to performances from Steven Samuela...
Columbia police request public help in finding missing teen
COLUMBIA — Columbia police are asking for help from the public in locating a 18-year-old-girl who has been reported as missing. The department posted on social media Tuesday Elexis Martin was last seen on the afternoon of January 26 in the 200 block of North Garth Avenue. She is...
Jefferson City wrestling dominates on senior night
Jefferson City — You can't do much better than what the Jefferson City Jays boys wrestling team did Tuesday evening. On both senior and teacher appreciation night, Jays defeated Rock Bridge, 82-0 on the mat. The win earned a Central Missouri Activities Conference Championship for the Jays. Check out...
Man killed in Camden County crash Sunday
CAMDEN COUNTY — A man was killed in a crash in Camden County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at MO 7, three quarters of a mile north of Bollinger Creek Road around 9:41 a.m. The crash happened when Shaylin...
One dead, one seriously injured in ATV crash in Pulaski County
A High Ridge man is dead after a crash in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Riddle Road, north of Buckhorn. Timothy Nolan, 43, was driving north when his 2017 Polaris Ranger ATV went off the right side of the road. Timothy Nolan...
Fire heavily damages Hallsville mobile home
Boone County firefighters fought a mobile home fire on Tuesday morning. Dispatch sent crews to Highway OO in Hallsville at 9:28 am. There were three people and two dogs in the trailer. The people were not hurt, but the dogs had to be treated for smoke inhalation. Investigators were talking...
Man charged with the shooting death of girlfriend hearing rescheduled
Jefferson City — The man charged with the shooting death of his girlfriend appeared in Cole County Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The hearing was rescheduled for February 28, 2023, at 1:00 pm. In November 2022, prosecutors charged Wilber with Involuntary Manslaughter and Armed Criminal Action for...
Basketball Tuesday Night girls highlights and scores, January 31
New Bloomfield — South Callaway securing its first win of the season headlines a busy Basketball Tuesday Night here in Mid-Missouri. Hickman, Capital City, Centralia, and several other teams were in action. Check out the highlights and scores!
Columbia man arrested after shooting
COLUMBIA — Columbia police say they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Monday night. Sean Colton, 21, of Columbia, is accused of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Columbia police say the shooting happened around 6:30 Monday night in the...
Ambulance rolls over in icy conditions, two injured
BELLE — Two people went to the hospital with minor injuries after an ambulance rolled over in Belle Sunday due to icy conditions. Osage Ambulance District posted the photo to their Facebook page and said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. The ambulance crashed on Highway 28 near...
Man charged for shooting roommate Monday night
Prosecutors charged a Columbia man for shooting another man Monday night. Sean Colton, 22, was charged with one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Domestic Assault, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. The probable cause statement reveals more about the shooting. Someone called the police...
Tolton scores season high in blowout win over St. Mary's
Columbia — If you're a fan of offense, you're going to enjoy watching highlights from Father Tolton's 95-74 win over St. Mary's. Zay Wilson led the way for Tolton with 30 points. Check out the highlights above!
How women's physical therapy programs can make for a healthier you in 2023
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Area YMCA - Hartsfield is home to various exercise programs and facilities. As one of the newer programs, the women's physical therapy team treats many specialized areas and can make a lasting impact on agility. "Hips, shoulders, knees, we're also seeing a lot...
