Lebanon, MO

Ozarks First.com

Seven Springs Winery

Seven Springs Winery located in Linn Creek, MO is a beautiful location to hold your wedding! They have so much to offer with an amazing view of the Ozark hills! Plus you don't want to miss their upcoming 5k/1k event!!
LINN CREEK, MO
Ozarks First.com

Upcoming Events in Downtown Springfield

Blake and Cami sat down with Hailey Magnus from the Downtown Springfield Association to find out about some of their upcoming events that will be happening downtown!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Soap Refill Station

Blake recently stopped by the Soap Refill Station located at 210 S. Campbell Ave in Springfield, MO to find out everything they have to offer!!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Tuesday Overnight Forecast

Slowly thawing out ahead of a weekend warming trend. Slowly thawing out ahead of a weekend warming trend. ICY WEATHER MEANS SLOWER MAIL DELIVERIES ACROSS THE …. WITH ICY ROADS MAKING IT DANGEROUS FOR DRIVERS, MAILMEN ACROSS THE OZARKS ARE ALSO FACING A DAUNTING CHALLENGE. HOW TO SAFELY DELIVER MAIL...
OZARK, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast

Another wave of wintry weather Tuesday then we thaw out. Another wave of wintry weather Tuesday then we thaw out. What's happening with the Springfield Cardinals and …. The Springfield Cardinals will hold a news conference Wednesday, February 1, to address the future of Hammons Field. Semi-truck flipped on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Springfield’s Best: Federal Protection

Founded nearly 50 years ago by volunteer Missouri Statesman Mel Hancock, Federal Protection has established a legacy of strength and dedication while remaining steadfast in its core values. Today, our President & CEO, Kim Hancock, has grown TeamFederal from three employees to more than 275 security professionals who carry out our mission statement – “Under Promise and Over Perform” – each and every day.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

